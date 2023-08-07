"Bigger success than Men’s squad", "So undeserved" - Twitter explodes as England beat Nigeria on penalties to secure Women's World Cup QF spot

England beat Nigeria on penalties (4-2) in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 on Monday (August 7) in Brisbane. Fans on Twitter reacted as reigning European champions reached the last eight.
The Lionesses entered the game as group winners after winning all three games in the group stage against Denmark, Haiti and China. The Super Falcons, meanwhile, were considered the surprise package of the tournament by many after surviving a group containing co-hosts and Australia and Canada.
Hence, the game was expected to be a closely contested one, and it turned out to be so, as it ended goalless after 120 minutes. Lauren James saw red in the 87th minute for stepping on Michelle Alozie.
The game, though, was decided on penalties. Georgia Sstanway missed the opening spot-kick for the Lionesses, but Desire Oparanozie and Alozie missed theirs for the Super Falcons.
While both teams converted the rest of their kicks, Sarina Wiegman's side booked their spot in the quarter-finals. They will play the winner of Colombia and Jamaica next, on Saturday (August 12).
Fans reacted to the result, with one tweeting:
"Bigger success than Man’s soccer squad."
Another commented:
"So undeserved but England defended for their life."
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:
England manager Sarina Wiegman questioned for her strategy in FIFA Women's World Cup clash with Nigeria
Lauren James was sent off during England's FIFA Women's World Cup Round of 16 clash against Nigeria. The Chelsea star had stepped on the Super Falcons' Michell Alozie.
Arsenal women's coach Jonas Eidevall has questioned about whether Sarina Wiegman was wrong about ignoring fatigue and not taking James off earlier (via Metro):
"It’s decision fatigue. The two games before this probably took their toll for energy.
"We could see in the game that she was starting to take some bad decisions on and off the ball. I think the lack of subs in the second half surprised me here form England because I think the momentum was not going their way."
The extent of James' suspension is unclear yet. She has been a key player for the Lionesses during the Women's World Cup, scoring three goals and providing as many assists. Wiegman's team return to action on Saturday to take on Colombia or Jamaica.