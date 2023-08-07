"Bigger success than Men’s squad", "So undeserved" - Twitter explodes as England beat Nigeria on penalties to secure Women's World Cup QF spot

England beat Nigeria on penalties (4-2) in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 on Monday (August 7) in Brisbane. Fans on Twitter reacted as reigning European champions reached the last eight.

The Lionesses entered the game as group winners after winning all three games in the group stage against Denmark, Haiti and China. The Super Falcons, meanwhile, were considered the surprise package of the tournament by many after surviving a group containing co-hosts and Australia and Canada.

Hence, the game was expected to be a closely contested one, and it turned out to be so, as it ended goalless after 120 minutes. Lauren James saw red in the 87th minute for stepping on Michelle Alozie.

The game, though, was decided on penalties. Georgia Sstanway missed the opening spot-kick for the Lionesses, but Desire Oparanozie and Alozie missed theirs for the Super Falcons.

While both teams converted the rest of their kicks, Sarina Wiegman's side booked their spot in the quarter-finals. They will play the winner of Colombia and Jamaica next, on Saturday (August 12).

Fans reacted to the result, with one tweeting:

"Bigger success than Man’s soccer squad."

Another commented:

"So undeserved but England defended for their life."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

England into the Women's World Cup QFs after beating Nigeria on penalties. And breathe...Nigeria the better side, and Lauren James' red means she could miss rest of the tournament. Big scare for Sarina Wiegman's side, but England's experience showed in the shootout.

Wayne Rooney, discovering that David Beckham is still the primary reference point for England players losing their cool at major tournaments

We gave our best, but our journey comes to an end here



We are out of the #FIFAWWC no thanks to a 4-2 penalty loss to the European champions in Brisbane! We gave our best, but our journey comes to an end here

For the first time at a senior World Cup, England have progressed to the next round despite having a player sent off in a knockout game.

I fu*king hate penalties, England doesn't deserve anything in this game and we should have won before it gets to penalties but nevertheless that was an absolutely incredible and resilience performance from the Super falcons of Nigeria

NIGERIA ARE OUT OF THE WORLD CUP, ENGLAND ADVANCE TO THE QUARTERFINALS

Proud of the Super Falcons, congrats to England.

England were fortunate but congrats to Nigeria… they played better

Very proud of our girls. England were just lucky today

I am supporting any one who plays against England

England manager Sarina Wiegman questioned for her strategy in FIFA Women's World Cup clash with Nigeria

Lauren James was sent off during England's FIFA Women's World Cup Round of 16 clash against Nigeria. The Chelsea star had stepped on the Super Falcons' Michell Alozie.

Arsenal women's coach Jonas Eidevall has questioned about whether Sarina Wiegman was wrong about ignoring fatigue and not taking James off earlier (via Metro):

"It’s decision fatigue. The two games before this probably took their toll for energy.

"We could see in the game that she was starting to take some bad decisions on and off the ball. I think the lack of subs in the second half surprised me here form England because I think the momentum was not going their way."

The extent of James' suspension is unclear yet. She has been a key player for the Lionesses during the Women's World Cup, scoring three goals and providing as many assists. Wiegman's team return to action on Saturday to take on Colombia or Jamaica.