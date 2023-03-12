"Biggest corruption scheme" - Manchester United fans sense foul play and sarcastically decide Man of the Match after 0-0 Southampton draw

Manchester United fans on Twitter slammed referee Anthony Taylor for sending off Casemiro during the Red Devils' Premier League clash against Southampton on Sunday. The match at Old Trafford ended in a goalless draw.

Casemiro was sent off in the first half of the game. Fans, however, believe that the Brazilian won the ball in a legitimate manner and Taylor made the wrong decision.

United were also denied two clear penalties, according to fans. Overall, the notion from the Old Trafford faithful is that their beloved team were robbed of two clear points against Southampton. They identified Taylor as the person to blame.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"This is the biggest corruption scheme ever."

In the first half, a cross from Marcus Rashford hit Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap's hand inside the penalty box. The Red Devils, however, weren't awarded a spot kick.

The draw meant that Erik ten Hag's side have won only one point in their last two Premier League matches. The Red Devils suffered a 7-0 thumping at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield last weekend.

Here are some of the best reactions from Manchester United fans on Twitter as they blamed Anthony Taylor for the draw against Southampton:

MUR @MancUnitedRed @utdreport I’d be embarrassed to work with Anthony Taylor @utdreport I’d be embarrassed to work with Anthony Taylor

Hamza @HMZDBA @utdreport Antony Taylor being a referee of the most lucaritive league in the world just shows the standards and ambitions of the FA and PGMOL. @utdreport Antony Taylor being a referee of the most lucaritive league in the world just shows the standards and ambitions of the FA and PGMOL.

AJ @thajdikt @utdreport This is the biggest corruption scheme ever. @utdreport This is the biggest corruption scheme ever.

Former Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez blasts Sir Alex Ferguson

Carlos Tevez had a fantastic two-year loan spell at Manchester United from West Ham United. The Argentine scored 34 goals and provided 14 assists in 99 matches for the Red Devils, helping the side win two Premier League titles as well as the Champions League.

Tevez controversially went on to join Manchester City next. He explained how Ferguson and the club's behavior led to him joining City. The striker told TyC Sports:

"As a coach he’s a phenomenon, he was at a club like United for such a long time. But I had a situation with him. (He told me) we’re going to buy you, but I’m going to bring [Dimitar] Berbatov. Don’t worry, I’m going to bring him to compete with you. But we’re going to talk to your agent to agree on the contract and the transfer."

Tevez added:

"(But) they didn’t call my agent, nothing. Time was passing. They started to want to lower my price. I was performing every time I came on and people started to shout my name. It was a year-long process of eating it up."

After joining Manchester United's 'noisy neighbors', Tevez scored 73 goals and provided 35 assists in 148 matches for the Cityzens, helping the club win its maiden Premier League title in 2012.

