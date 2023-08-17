“Biggest mistake ever” “We’ve seen this before” - Chelsea fans fume as versatile star edges closer to £28m departure

Chelsea have agreed to sell highly-rated left-back Lewis Hall to Premier League rivals Newcastle United for an initial sum of £28 million, leaving the Blues infuriated.

Hall, 18, rose through the ranks at Cobham before making his senior debut for the Blues in their 5-1 FA Cup win against Chesterfield in January 2022. He has gone on to make 12 first-team appearances, including nine in the Premier League last term, for the London giants.

Chelsea had initially agreed a new six-year contract with Hall, having been impressed by the teenager. The versatile left-back was also expected to join Crystal Palace on loan for the season this summer with a view to earning regular playing time.

However, the Blues have changed their plans after shelling out £115 million to sign Ecuador international Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion. It is worth noting that the English heavyweights have splurged over £900 million in the transfer market since being bought by Todd Boehly and Co. last year.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have, therefore, agreed to sell Hall to Newcastle for £28 million plus add-ons, according to The Daily Telegraph. The club decided that the offer was too good to turn down for the England U21 international despite rating him highly.

However, many fans are not happy with the decision to cash in on the starlet, with one tweeting:

"This is going to be the biggest mistake ever, by selling Lewis Hall. He's only 18 and he's already had a bigger impact than a certain LB (Cucurella) we signed last summer. And for only £28m is a big steal. Please don't make this mistake again, we've already seen this before Chelsea."

Hall's last competitive appearance for the Blues came in their 1-1 Premier League draw against Newcastle in May.

Chelsea have had a busy summer

Chelsea began the summer looking to offload deadwood in an attempt to balance their books. They sold eight players, including Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic, for a combined sum of over £230 million early on. They also allowed four other players, including N'Golo Kante, to leave for free.

The Blues, meanwhile, have made seven new additions to their ranks this summer. Moises Caicedo (£115 million), Christopher Nkunku (£52 million) and Axel Disasi (£38.6 million) are the most notable signings. They are also in the process of signing Romeo Lavia for £58 million.

Selling Lewis Hall to Newcastle for £28 million would allow Mauricio Pochettino's side to balance their books and avoid breaching financial fair play rules. However, it remains to be seen if the decision to allow the left-back to join a rival will come back to haunt them.