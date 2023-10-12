"Biggest robbery of the day", "PAYING REFS" - Twitter reacts as Spain beat Scotland 2-0 following controversial VAR decision in Euro 2024 qualifier

Fans have cried of foul play after Spain beat Scotland 2-0 in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Thursday (October 12) at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

Needing to avoid defeat to confirm their place at next year's Germany finals, Scotland held out their more illustrious hosts for large swathes of the contest. After losing captain Andy Robertson to an injury in the first half, Scott McTominay looked to have fired the Group A leaders in front with a sumptuous free-kick.

However, McTominay's effort was ruled out by VAR for Jack Hendry being offside in the build-up. Two minutes later, Alvaro Morata added insult to injury by opening the scoring for La Roja 17 minutes from time. Ryan Porteus then put the ball into his own net in the 86th minute as Spain moved to second in the group.

Norway's loss at Cyprus would have still taken the Scots through. However, with the Scandinavian nation winning 4-0, Scotland will have to wait as their perfect start to the campaign came to an end.

Fans reacted to the disallowed goal by VAR on X (formerly Twitter), with one tweeting:

"Biggest robbery of the day"

Another chimed in:

"SPAIN PAYING REFS"

Here are some of the top reactions:

Despite the loss, the Scots remain atop the group with 15 points, six ahead of second-placed Spain, who have a game in hand. Scotland will book their place in the finals on Sunday if Norway lose to La Roja.

"We wanted to show we were a good team, and we did that" - Scotland manager Steve Clarke after Spain defeat

Scotland have had a marvellous qualifying campaign, winning their first five games to surge to the top of their group. They failed to confirm their place at Germany 2024 on Thursday, but have their destiny in their own hands.

Head coach Steve Clarke was understandably happy with the spirit and fight shown by his players away from home. However, he bemoaned the tiny margins that went against his side. Clarke said (as per the BBC):

"The team was good, I feel sorry for them. It's decided on fine margins, Scott McTominay's fine fee-kick is so close to being a super goal. The second goal when Aaron Hickey slips puts an unfair gloss on the game for Spain. We wanted to show we were a good team and we did that.

"The players get all the credit. They work ever so hard. You need your little moments of luck, but the Spain moment of luck was a VAR decision that goes in their favour."

The Scots take on France in a friendly on Sunday but will have their eyes on the Spain-Norway game on the same day.