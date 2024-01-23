“Biggest superstar the world has seen” - Fans react as viral video emerges of Cristiano Ronaldo’s hotel in China being stormed

Cristiano Ronaldo's club team Al Nassr were scheduled to play two friendlies in China in the last week of January. However, due to injury, the player has had to withdraw from the China tour, with the games also now getting postponed.

After reports confirmed Ronaldo's injury, Al Nassr released a club statement announcing that their China tour stands cancelled. A part of it read:

"We are sad to announce that unfortuantely, and for reasons beyond Al Nassr's control, the event comprised of two matches scheduled on the 24th and the 28th of January has been postponed to a date to be defined."

The statement went on to claim that the authorities are working on preparing a new schedule at the earliest to make those games happen.

Cristiano Ronaldo issues public apology for being unable to participate in China tour due to injury

Cristiano Ronaldo issued an apology for being unable to play in China and outlined his goal to come back to the country and play in front of the fans one day. He wrote:

“As you know, in football some things you cannot control. I have played 22 years in football, and I am a player that doesn’t have too many injuries. So I’m really sad because Al-Nassr and myself have come to China to enjoy the tour.

"I have been coming to China since 2003-2004, so I feel at home here – my second home. I felt that I am always special here. I feel sad. I know you are sad too, especially the people who love Cristiano, but we have to see this in a good way."

It continued:

"We have not cancelled the game, we want to push for the game and be back here. We will be back. Unfortunately, I have some problem, but this is part of football and my life. I’m here, I’m with the fans. I’m with the Chinese people and we are going to continue here.

"We can see outside the people that are with us. We are sad because we knew this could happen. We will be back to make the Chinese people happy. This is my goal. I want to play for you. Don’t be sad because I am sad, and I hope you understand the circumstances of a football player.”

Cristiano Ronaldo ended 2023 as the highest scorer for the year across the world, with 54 goals in 59 games for club and country. Forty-four of them came for his club side, while the others came for Portugal in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying.