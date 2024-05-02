"Both are quality players" - Pundit advises Chelsea to sign two Manchester United stars in the summer

William Gallas has told Chelsea to go for Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes in the summer.

A recent report from The Telegraph claimed that United are open to offers for almost every player in the squad except Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund, and Alejandro Garnacho. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has firmly denied the report, calling it a joke.

However, Gallas believes the Blues should sign Rashford and Fernandes if the opportunity arises this summer. The former Arsenal star said (via Football.London):

"Both Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes could be good options for Chelsea. Both are quality players. Bruno could definitely be the kind of midfielder who has the quality to play in the number ten role where Chelsea lack strength."

He added:

"Chelsea are a team of young players and Bruno Fernandes has the leadership qualities to get through certain periods. He'd be a good signing if the rumours are true."

Fernandes has been in excellent form for the Red Devils this season. The Portuguese midfielder has scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. The Manchester United captain tops the club's leaderboard in both respects this season.

Meanwhile, Rashford's form has seen a steep decline since last season, when he scored 30 goals and contributed 10 assists in 56 games. The England international has contributed just eight goals and five assists in 40 games across all competitions this term and has consequently received substantial criticism.

Chelsea were interested in signing Manchester United star Marcus Rashford last summer, claims Journalist

Journalist Simon Phillips has claimed that the Blues were interested in signing Marcus Rashford last summer.

The English winger was in red-hot form for the Red Devils during the 2022-23 campaign and ended the season as the club's top goalscorer. Rashford only had 12 months left on his contract last summer, causing speculation over his future.

However, the England international committed himself to Manchester United after signing a deal that runs until 2028. Phillips has now claimed that the west London side were interested in the winger and that Mauricio Pochettino is a huge fan of him.

However, Phillips also said that it is unlikely the Blues will pursue him this summer: (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Chelsea had been interested in Marcus Rashford last summer, haven’t heard of anything new and I believe our interest died out over this season."

He added:

“I do know Mauricio Pochettino is a massive fan of Rashford though, but I don’t expect anything to happen here now.”

Rashford has also been linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain for a potential summer move.