“Both are yet to fulfil their potential”, “Cheap copy” – Fans react hilariously as Indian cricketer copies Marcus Rashford at World Cup

Fans have reacted to Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah imitating Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford's celebration after taking a wicket against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup on Wednesday.

Bumrah, 29, brough out Rashford's 'finger-to-the-temple' celebration after taking out Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran in the seventh over after India were asked to bowl first. Bumrah produced a back-of-a-length delivery that caught the batter's outside edge, and the chance was gobbled up by wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Zadran was out for 22 (28), hitting four boundaries as Afghanistan lost their first wicket for 32. It was Bumrah's 132nd wicket in his 80th ODI. The elated bowler - a Manchester United - took out the Rashford celebration.

Most fans saw the funny side of it, but one tweeted:

"Both are yet to fulfil their total potential. Hope they do in the coming years."

Another chimed in:

"Every masterpiece has its cheap copy."

Here are all the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Afghanistan recovered from the loss of Zadran to reach 180-3 after 34 overs. Azmatullah Omarzai (58*) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (56*) are at the crease. rescuing their team from a perilous 63-3 in the 14th over.

Meanwhile, Bumrah has bowled seven overs - without a maiden - for 21 runs, with the wicket of Zadran to show for his efforts in the New Delhi contest.

How has Marcus Rashford fared for Manchester United this season?

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has struggled for form and confidence in front of goal this season. In 10 games across competitions, the 25-year-old has scored just once and bagged three assists.

Rashford has started all 10 of those games, scoring his lone goal in the 3-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal on matchday four. His lone league assist of the seaason came in the previous game: a come-from-behind 3-2 home win over Nottingham Forest.

The Englishman hasn't scored in both UEFA Champions League games this season but picked up an assist apiece in the 4-3 loss at Bayern Munich and the 3-2 home loss to Galatasaray.

Overall, Rashford has exactly 200 goal contributions (129 goals and 71 assists) in 383 games across competitions for Manchester United. That includes a career-best 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games last season as Erik ten Hag's side finished third in the league, won the Carabao Cup and reached the FA Cup final.