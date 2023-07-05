"Brazil to win the next World Cup, book it" - Fans react as Selecao confirm Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will take over as manager from 2024

Fans online have reacted to the confirmation that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will take up the Brazil managerial job in 2024.

Ancelotti was heavily linked with Le Selecao after they parted ways with Tite following their quarter-final elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Croatia. However, the Italian manager stated publicly that he will see out his contract with Los Blancos, which expires next year.

Brazil Football Federation's president Ednaldo has now confirmed that Ancelotti will manage Le Selecao in Copa America 2024. Until then, Fluminese manager Fernando Diniz will take over from interim manager Ramon Menezes (via MARCA). Diniz will not leave his job at Fluminese though and will only help Brazil in the World Cup qualifiers.

Regardless, fans online shared their reactions as Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti appears set to become Brazil's head coach next season. One fan even predicted that Le Selecao will win their sixth FIFA World Cup trophy in the next edition in 2026:

Here are some other reactions to the confirmation of Carlo Ancelotti taking up the Brazil job in 2024:

David @undervalu @FabrizioRomano Dominoes falling into place for next summer @FabrizioRomano Dominoes falling into place for next summer

100 Clubismo Dados @100clubism



In Brazil he is considered the new Guardiola



Brazil is back, the king is back @FabrizioRomano The coach who will be in charge of Brazil until then is called Fernando DinizIn Brazil he is considered the new GuardiolaBrazil is back, the king is back @FabrizioRomano The coach who will be in charge of Brazil until then is called Fernando DinizIn Brazil he is considered the new GuardiolaBrazil is back, the king is back

Ancelotti has managed some huge clubs throughout his career like Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, he is yet to plunge into an international job. The closest he came to managing a national team was as an assistant manager to Arrigo Sacchi for the Italian national team between 1992 and 1995.

Real Madrid set to sign Turkish wunderkid Arda Guler

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are set to sign Fenerbahce attacking midfielder Arda Guler this summer.

The 18-year-old garnered interest from many top clubs across the globe, including Barcelona. Guler has also earned the nickname 'Turkish Messi' due to his playing style.

The youngster has made 51 senior appearances for Fenerbache, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists. He has also earned four caps for the Turkish national side, scoring one goal.

Guler now appears set to join Real Madrid this summer. As per Romano, the Spanish giants are set to make a bid worth €20 million plus add-ons. The proposal will also have a 20% sell-on clause, taxes, and commission.

Guler could join a host of young talents in Los Blancos' ranks. The likes of Vinicius Jr. (22), Rodrygo Goes (22), and Eduardo Camavinga (20) have all grown and become crucial players for the Spanish club in recent years.

Poll : 0 votes