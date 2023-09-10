BREAKING: Antony releases statement after Manchester United return delayed

Manchester United star Antony has released a statement after the club announced that he will not return to England until further notice as he addresses domestic abuse allegations against him. The Brazilian was also dropped from the national team squad and was replaced by Gabriel Jesus.

He is now set to stay back in Brazil as investigation on the allegations against him continues. His former girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin, has accused him of domestic violence on multiple occasions.

Antony made a comment after the club's public announcement. He said he was ready to cooperate with the investigation, while again claiming that he was innocent.

“I have agreed with Manchester United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me. This was a mutual decision to avoid distraction to my teammates and unnecessary controversy for the club.

"I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth. I look forward to returning to play as soon as possible,” he said in the statement.

Reports have recently emerged that the winger is involved in two more cases against him.

Manchester United release statement on Antony

Manchester United announced on Sunday, September 10, that Antony will not be returning to the club from the international break. They once again acknowledged the allegations against the Brazil international in a statement that read:

“Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony. Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday. However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations.

"As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognize the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”

ESPN have reported that Antony will remain on full pay after a discussion between CEO Richard Arnold and manager Erik ten Hag.