Breaking: Two Arsenal stars ruled out for the rest of the season

Arsenal have suffered a massive blow to their title hopes with William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko reportedly ruled for the season. Manager Mikel Arteta is already without Takehiro Tomiyasu after the Japanese fullback got injured in March.

David Ornstein of The Athletic has now reported that Arsenal will have to play their final three matches of the season without their two star players. The Gunners are a point behind Manchester City in the title race, but the Cityzens have a game in hand and can extend the lead to four points.

However, it is not all bad news for Arsenal as the two players will not require surgery. They will be back for pre-season and can be in full fitness before the start of the 2023-24 season.

Saliba has been out with a back injury he suffered against Sporting CP in the UEFA Europa League earlier this season. The Frenchman injury has seen the Gunners drop points and slip up in the title race. He helped them keep 12 clean sheets in 27 Premier League games.

Zinchenko is out with a calf injury and was taken off during the win against Newcastle United last weekend. The Ukranian fullback was signed from Manchester City last summer and has been a key part of Arteta's side.

Willian Saliba was not recovering as planned at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta spoke about William Saliba last month and confirmed that it was not looking food good for the Frenchman. He revealed that the defender was not recovering at the speed they expected and was quoted by The Mirror saying:

"There's not been a real improvement, unfortunately on him, so we're still waiting. We're still hopeful, but another week has gone by and he hasn't been able to train with the team. At the moment we don't have him. We are preparing the game without him and probably the next game will come too soon as well. We have to go week by week at the moment."

Saliba was a key figure in the heart of the defense this season, along with Gabriel. This is his first full season with the Gunners after spending the majority of his time out on loan in Ligue1.

