Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister publicly addresses potential Liverpool move

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has opened up about a potential move to Liverpool amid speculation over his future.

The Argentine international has been in stellar form for the Seagulls in the Premier League this season, scoring ten goals and providing two assists in 35 appearances. He also recorded two goals and an assist in five FA Cup encounters before Brighton were knocked out of the tournament by Manchester United in the semi-finals.

The midfielder also helped his national side win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, following which his stock has exponentially risen.

Amid reports of a potential transfer to Liverpool, Mac Allister was asked about the prospect of a move to Anfield and possibly working under Jurgen Klopp, a manager whose resume speaks for itself.

The World Cup winner said in an interview with Infobae (as quoted by Liverpool Echo):

"I am very calm because I also have the possibility of being in a club like Brighton that accompanied me at all times and in which I really enjoy being, if I do not have to leave the club, I will continue to be very happy there but I am aware that there are possibilities and if a good offer arrives for the club and for me, we will evaluate it."

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Argentine international is close to agreeing a deal with the Reds.

"I think he would walk into the Liverpool team" - Frank McAvennie says signing Reds target would be 'a good deal'

Former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie has voiced his approval of the Reds' potential move for Chelsea star Mason Mount.

The England international's contract at the west London outfit is set to expire next year. While talks over an extension have not been successful, Mount has been linked with an exit this summer. Mount has attracted interest from the Reds as well as Manchester United.

McAvennie, however, believes a move to Anfield would be more suitable for the midfielder. He told Football Insider:

“Man United have a lot of players in the midfield, Casemiro, [Bruno] Fernandes, [Christian] Eriksen. I think he would walk into the Liverpool team. Thiago [Alcantara] is not playing all the time so I think if he moves there, he will walk straight into the team. I think Liverpool would be a good deal for him.”

