"Brilliant bottlejob", "Scored all four goals today" - Twitter reacts as Manchester United draw 2-2 against Sevilla in UEL

Manchester United squandered a 2-0 first-half lead to draw 2-2 with Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday (April 13) at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils seemed to be cruising to victory at half-time following Marcel Sabitzer's brilliant brace. The Austrian opened the scoring in the 14th minute, lashing the ball past Sevilla goalkeeper Bono after Bruno Fernandes' fine assist.

Sabitzer was at it again seven minutes later, pouncing on Anthony Martial's pass to fire home his second of the night. Erik ten Hag's men were in total control and looked certain to clinch a win at Old Trafford.

However, the second half arrived, and with it a completely different Manchester United team. They were sloppy and poor in possession while Sevilla showed vast improvement from their dodgy first-half showing.

Los Nervionenses gave themselves hope in the 84th minute when former Manchester City winger Jesus Navas caused havoc on the right flank. He fired a low-driven cross that ricocheted off Tyrell Malacia and past United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Ten Hag's side were hanging on after Lisandro Martinez was helped off the pitch by Argentine compatriots Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna in the 86th minute. The Red Devils defender seemed to pick up an Achilles injury. Ten Hag used all of his substitutions, leaving United with ten men.

Manchester United's woes were compounded in the 90+2nd minute when Harry Maguire scored an unfortunate own goal. Youssef En-Nesyri's headed effort deflected off the English defender's head and flew past a despairing De Gea.

It was a nightmare outing for Ten Hag, as his side surrendered a promising 2-0 lead. However, the Dutchman only has himself to blame after making questionable substitutions. He decided to bring off Anthony Martial and Fernandes who were impressive, which changed the complexion of the game.

Red Devils fans are in utter disbelief over their side's collapse. One fan took aim at Ten Hag's side for bottling their lead:

"Brilliant bottle job."

Another pointed out that United were on the scoresheet all four times:

"Congrats. We scored all four goals today!"

Here's how Twitter reacted to Manchester United's calamitous 2-2 draw with Sevilla:

Asabea🇬🇭 @PriscillaAsiam8 . Sabitizer a br3 agu. @ManUtd Such a disgrace. Sabitizer a br3 agu. @ManUtd Such a disgrace 😏😏. Sabitizer a br3 agu.

Manchester United duo Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane injured in Sevilla draw

Lisandro Martinez looked to have picked up a serious injury.

Martinez's injury looked a bad one, as the Argentine went down untouched by a Sevilla player. He held his right foot in pain before being helped off by Montiel and Acuna.

Once the defender made it onto the sidelines, he was put on a stretcher and was in tears as he was taken down the tunnel. However, he wasn't the only Manchester United defender to sustain an injury on the night.

Varane was also forced off with a foot issue picked up in the first half. The Frenchman was substituted at half-time for Maguire. The duo have been vital for United this season, so fans will be fearful of their potential absence. The Red Devils are already dealing with injuries to Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay.

Poll : 0 votes