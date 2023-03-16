"Build us up to tear us down" - Napoli's Luciano Spaletti slams Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's comments praising the Serie A club

Napoli manager Luciano Spaletti recently hit back at Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for his comments about the Serie A side.

Napoli are currently atop the Italian league table and hold a massive 18-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan. Spaletti's team have been one of the best in Europe this season.

After the Cityzens demolished RB Leipzig by a scoreline of 7-0 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday (14 March), Guardiola said (via Football Italia):

“Napoli are perhaps the best team in Europe this season. In terms of playing style, they are close to Arsenal. Then Milan are back, Inter too. They have both qualified.”

After his team secured qualification to the quarter-finals of the Champions League by defeating Eintracht frankfurt by an aggregate of 5-0, Spaletti said (via Cult of Calcio):

“I’m not proud or anything. Putting pressure on the opponents is a well-known cheap trick. We can’t be placed ahead of Manchester City since they spend €900 million to build their team, while we €9 million. There must be a reason why. They build us up to tear us down afterward. I have no preference in the draw. We’ll adapt to our opponents.”

He added:

“We have to try acting according to the level of the objective we reached. We shouldn’t ruin it wandering around the city answering provocations, but simply celebrating happily.”

Napoli created history by advancing to the quarter-final of the competition. They became the third Serie A to reach this season's last eight after Inter and AC Milan. This is the first time since 2005-06 that three Italian teams have reached the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks about Kevin De Bruyne after the RB Leipzig clash

Kevin De Buyne was in the thick of the action during the clash against RB Leipzig. The Belgian's shot that hit the woodwork opened the floodgates at the Etihad. Speaking after the match, Manchester City manager Guardiola spoke about De Bruyne's performance.

He told the media (via Manchester Evening News):

"Kevin is a player for the dynamics. If he doesn't have the dynamic or movements he is not a player like can play there, He's not a player who receives the ball in the pockets and can stop. He's a guy who outside, inside, attack here, attack there. Make the transitions, press high."

"Building from Bernardo, Erling. Intensity we have, this is the player we know. I know Kevin can't play all the time in that position. You have to understand his quality. When it happens, the assists come free, the goals come free."

Manchester City will return to action on 18 March when they take on Burnley in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

