“Built like a 10-year-old”, “Sponge pudding in human form” – Fans rip apart AC Milan star for struggling in 2-0 Champions League loss to Inter

Fans have taken a dig at Brahim Diaz after his underwhelming display in AC Milan's 2-0 UEFA Champions League semifinal first-leg loss against Inter Milan on Wednesday (May 10) at the San Siro.

The Spain international started down the right flank and played 82 minutes before being substituted. He ended the game without creating any chances or having a shot on target and completed just 15 passes.

Fans were also critical of the tall playmaker's strength on the ball, or rather the lack of it. They reckon he was being physically overpowered by Inter Milan players and often went down to the ground easily.

Diaz was fouled five times and was dispossessed twice - the joint-most of any Milan player in the game. However, he won an impressive nine of 11 ground duels he contested.

Fans nevertheless were critical of the former Manchester City player's performance against Inter. One tweeted:

"Brahim Diaz built like a 10 year ol; mans just getting brushed off the ball loool"

Another added:

"Brahim Diaz is a sponge pudding in human form. No physicality on the ball."

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

r. @roxhanx Brahim Diaz classic Pep player, falls if you breathe on him Brahim Diaz classic Pep player, falls if you breathe on him

🐎 @MilanPaz_ Brahim diaz getting roasted left right and Centre Brahim diaz getting roasted left right and Centre 😭😭

Sean ⛅️ @maIaciaga Am i the only one that doesn’t rate Brahim Diaz like at all? Am i the only one that doesn’t rate Brahim Diaz like at all?

Kiezzy @Kiezzy95 Brahim Diaz built like a 10 year old, mans just getting brushed off the ball loool Brahim Diaz built like a 10 year old, mans just getting brushed off the ball loool

Travis | El Quisling 🇪🇸🇯🇲 @QuislingT Brahim Diaz lights test failed



Guess we’ll have to keep Asensio Brahim Diaz lights test failedGuess we’ll have to keep Asensio

Ramo 🐍 | @RamoFootball Brahim Diaz was so ass Brahim Diaz was so ass

𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙚 @Shane_RMCF Brahim Diaz is a sponge pudding in human-form. No physicality on the ball. Brahim Diaz is a sponge pudding in human-form. No physicality on the ball.

Diaz, 23, was loaned by Real Madrid to AC Milan for the 2020-21 season before the Rossoneri re-signed him on a two-year loan deal in the summer of 2021. He has amassed 17 goals and 12 assists in 119 appearances for Milan across competitions.

He has featured in nine of his team's 11 Champions League games this season, scoring once. Diaz could have added to his tally in the 49th minute against Inter, buy his left-footed shot did not have enough curl to find the far corner.

What AC Milan's Brahim Diaz said on his future before Champions League semifinals?

Brahim Diaz was asked by MARCA about his future at AC Milan before their UEFA Champions League clash against Inter Milan at the San Siro.

The Spanish playmaker is scheduled to return to Real Madrid this summer, but he has been linked with a move to Arsenal. Diaz refused to divulge anything about his long-term future, telling the Spanish outlet (via Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

"Return to Real Madrid? I’m only focused on Milan now. I want to do my best here, I want to give it 100% of my energies. I’m just thinking about the next games as Milan player."

Perhaps Diaz will provide a clearer answer after AC Milan know their fate in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. They face Inter Milan in the return leg on Tuesday (May 16).

Milan are also in the race for a top-four finish. They're fifth in the standings with 61 points after 34 games with 61 points, trailing fourth-placed Inter Milan by two points.

