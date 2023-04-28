"Bunking IPL just to see Chelsea", "Start my man as a striker" - Fans react as Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer links up with Blues superstar

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer posed with Chelsea superstar Ben Chilwell at Stamford Bridge. Fans on Twitter reacted to the photo of the duo.

Owing to a surgery on his back, Iyer has opted out of the ongoing IPL, where he plays for Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the player was seen enjoying his time at Stamford Bridge.

Fans on Chelsea's Instagram post are excited to see the Indian cricketer and want him to be a part of Frank Lampard's side for their next game. One of them wrote:

"Start my man as a striker."

Another chimed in:

"Bunking ipl just to see Chelsea!!!"

Iyer was seen holding a Blues' shirt with Chilwell. The shirt number of the jersey is 96. Meanwhile, the Blues next play leaders Arsenal in the Premier League in an away clash on Tuesday (May 2).

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard bemoans Brentford defeat

The Blues suffered a 2-0 defeat against Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday (April 26). They have now lost five straight games across competitions under their caretaker boss Frank Lampard.

Lampard said that he feels for the players amidst the team's dismal run of form. He added that every player in the team is down in confidence, elaborating (via the Blues'):

"I feel for the players a bit because at the moment they are low on confidence. Everyone is around 30 per cent lower on confidence. It’s not an application thing. You control the game, you create some chances, but when we get them, we are not taking them. We are lacking the belief when we get to the top end of the pitch."

Lampard's side are 11th with 39 points from 32 games. The clash against the Gunners is set to be a tough one for the West Londoners. While Mikel Arteta's side are winless in four Premier League games, drawing three, their form this season has been impressive.

