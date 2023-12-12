"But we were told he doesn't like his teammates" - Fans insist Cristiano Ronaldo 'loves' 26-year-old Al-Nassr teammate after Al-Shabab clash

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) believe Cristiano Ronaldo loves Abdulrahman Ghareeb after he passionately celebrated the latter's goal like it was his own last night (Monday, December 11).

Ronaldo put in a brilliant performance to help guide Al-Nassr to a commanding 5-2 win against Al-Shabab away from home in the King Cup of Champions quarter-finals. The Knights of Najd have now secured a spot in the semi-finals and are one of the favorites to win the competition.

Ghareeb nearly put his side at a disadvantage in the 14th minute when he conceded a penalty. Fortunately, Yannick Carrasco slipped while taking his spot-kick and blazed his effort over the bar.

Seko Fofana netted straight after in the 17th minute, but Carlor Junior leveled the scores seven minutes later. Sadio Mane (28') and Ghareeb (45+4') scored one goal apiece to give Al-Nassr a 3-1 lead going into the break.

Ronaldo was all smiles following Ghareeb's strike. His reaction can be viewed below:

One fan reacted by posting:

"But we were told he doesn’t like his teammates"

Another fan wrote:

"Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating Ghareeb's goal like it was his own goal. That's a hero with a winning mentality, it doesn't matter who scored, it's all about team spirit."

Another fan posted:

"He loves Ghareeb the most tbh, lol."

Ronaldo netted his 50th goal of 2023 in the 74th minute, while Hattan Bahebri struck a consolation goal for the hosts in the 90th minute. Mohammed Maran scored six minutes later to seal a dominant 5-2 win for Al-Nassr.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr fare against Al-Shabab?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr booked their spot in the King Cup of Champions semi-finals after a 5-2 win against Al-Shabab on Monday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed on the pitch.

Luis Castro's men dominated possession, with 64 percent of the ball. They also attempted a total of 592 passes, with an accuracy of 89 percent. In contrast, Al-Shabab had 36 percent possession and attempted 325 passes, with an accuracy of 79 percent.

Al-Nassr also looked more dominant in attack, registering a total of 15 shots, of which nine were on target. On the other hand, Al-Shabab had 13 shots in total but weren't able to take full advantage of their chances, landing only three on target.