“Buy Ronaldo again” – Erik ten Hag sent bold message by Manchester United fan to solve the crisis at Old Trafford 

A Manchester United fan has called for bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford, saying it will solve Erik ten Hag's problems.

The Red Devils are currently 13th in the Premier League table. They have managed to secure only two wins in the five games they have played in this season. Last Saturday, they suffered a 3-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

Hence, after the home defeat, a fan was asked about the solution to Manchester United's troubles. Replying to the question, the Red Devils fan said that Erik ten Hag should bring back Cristiano Ronaldo. The fan said (via GOAL):

"Buy Ronaldo again."

Erik ten Hag was appointed as Manchester Untied's permanent manager in the summer of 2022. Cristiano Ronaldo shared a fractured relationship with the Dutch manager as he fell down the pecking order and was often benched for big games.

Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan in December led to a mutual termination of his contract with Manchester United, with the Portuguese superstar joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January 2023.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag's side will now be traveling to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich on Wednesday (September 20) in their 2023-24 UEFA Champions League opener.

Manchester United deny rumors of dressing room bust-up after Brighton loss

Manchester United have denied rumors of a dressing room bust-up between their players after the loss against Brighton & Hobe Albion.

According to the Sun, Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay were involved in a heated exchange after the captain was not impressed by the Scotsman's performance against the Seagulls.

The report further indicated that Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof were also involved in a heated confrontation after they conceded three goals against Roberto De Zerbi's side.

However, according to a recent report by the Daily Mail, the reports of a bust-up are not true.

According to the Daily Mail report, the Red Devils have stated that their players were not involved in any heated exchange despite unfavorable results.

The Old Trafford outfit have recorded three losses in their last four matches in the Premier League, only winning against Nottingham Forest in that run.