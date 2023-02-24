"Buying all the players but can't buy 3 points" - Rival fans mock Chelsea as they near verbal agreement for Ecuadorian gem

Fans are mocking Chelsea for being reportedly close to sealing the capture of Independiente del Valle wunderkind Kendry Paez. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the two clubs are close to reaching a verbal agreement for the teenager.

Graham Potter's side are enduring a campaign to forget. They're out of both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. The Blues also trail Borussia Dortmund 1-0 on aggregate heading into the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie.

To exacerbate matters, Chelsea's hopes of a top-four finish are in jeopardy, as they trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by 11 points in tenth position. The Stamford Bridge giants have spent over £600 million since Todd Boehly became the cooperating owner last May.

One fan has pointed out the fact that Potter's side keep making signings but are reaping no results, tweeting:

"Chelsea buying all the players but can't buy 3 points."

Some of their signings have been with the future in mind, with the likes of Gabriel Slonina, 18, Cesare Casadei, 20, and Carney Chukwuemeka joining the club. Paez fits that age profile, being just 15.

The teenager caught the eye of many Premier League clubs with his performances in the Next Generation Trophy. Chelsea have been joined by Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City in tracking the Ecuadorian teenager, per 90min.

He made his debut for Ecuador's U17s last year, scoring two goals in four games. The attacking midfielder was named the player of the tournament at the Next Generation Trophy in Salzburg. Independiente del Valle reached the final of the tournament, with Paez playing a key role.

Fans are ridiculing Chelsea for their pursuit of Paez despite his glowing emergence as one of South America's most exciting creative midfield teenagers.

Here's how fans mocked the Blues on Twitter over their pursuit of the Ecuadorian gem:

Chelsea board changes stance over Potter amid poor run of form

Graham Potter is feeling the heat at Stamford Bridge.

The higher-ups at Stamford Bridge are starting to acknowledge that they may need to part with Potter if the results don't improve.

According to Football Insider, they're hopeful of the former Brighton & Hove Albion coach turning things around. However, there's a private feeling among the board that they might have to act with a potential lack of European football next season looming large.

Chelsea have won just one of their last ten games across competitions. Potter was appointed as the Blues boss in September, replacing Thomas Tuchel. He arrived in west London following an impressive spell with Brighton.

He was handed a six-year contract with an emphasis on being given time to oversee a long-term project. However, the Blues are not only at risk of missing out on Champions League qualification but European football as well

