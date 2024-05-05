"Call me old-fashioned but what we’re seeing here is cheating" - Graeme Souness calls out Arsenal for their set-piece tactics

Pundit Graeme Souness has hit out at Arsenal for their tactics used during set-pieces. The former Liverpool defender pointed out to the FA's rules, claiming that their actions should be classified as cheating under the law.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said:

“I’ve heard a lot of talk about the ‘genius’ of Arsenal’s so-called set-piece ‘guru’ and the incredible work he’s played in the team’s push for the title.

“Well, forgive me for bursting the bubble here, but amid all the excitement about the goals Tottenham conceded from corners last week, something very significant was somehow missed. Two of those goals should not have counted.

“We are witnessing a stealthy, very deliberate, strategy from Arsenal – and Ben White in particular – to obstruct goalkeepers in a way which will avoid detection by the referees.”

Pointing out to the exact rule in the FA's handbook, Souness said:

“Might I suggest the referees consult their own little FA rule books for a definition of that term?

“Law 12 states, in black and white, that obstruction is ‘moving into the opponent’s path to obstruct, block, slow down or force a change of direction when the ball is not within playing distance of either player."

He went on to add:

“Set-piece genius’? Call me old-fashioned but what we’re seeing here is cheating. This blocking by players from set-pieces is more prevalent than ever before, which presents a challenge for referees. But Arsenal do this every game and it’s always by White, so the penny should have dropped long ago."

The Gunners have experienced great success from set pieces this season, scoring 22 times (excluding penalties) which is the most of any team in the Premier League. Their proficiency in the situation has seen them use some interesting tactics, highlighted by Ben White hounding Tottenham keeper Guglielmo Vicario during corners in their 3-2 win over Spurs.

Much of the side's success in this regard has been attributed to Nicholas Jover, the set-piece coach who joined in 2021.

Star striker keen on joining Arsenal in the summer: Reports

Gyokeres has been impressive for Sporting CP.

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is keen on securing a move to a big club in the summer, with Arsenal as one of his targets. According to Portuguese outlet Correio de Manha, the Sweden international wants to impress teams towards the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has been in brilliant form for the Portuguese side this season. He has 40 goals and 15 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions. Further, he has experience playing in England, featuring for Coventry City previously.

Arsenal are keen on adding a striker to their side as well. They have not had satisfactory play from Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah this season, with Kai Havertz playing up top recently. The addition of Gyokeres could provide another massive goalscoring threat to the side as they look to contend for the Premier League in the coming seasons.