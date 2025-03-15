"Can never win comfortably" - Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr as teammate gets sent off in 3-1 win over Al-Kholood

Al-Nassr fans on social media have criticized the team despite their 3-1 win over Al-Kholood in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (March 14). Much of their frustration is due to the clumsy sending off of Nawaf Al-Boushal, who was booked twice in nine minutes.

Ad

In the fourth minute, Jhon Duran’s shot was saved by Marcelo Grohe but Cristiano Ronaldo rifled the rebound into the net to give Al-Nassr the lead. In the 26th minute, Sadio Mane doubled the Knights of Najd's lead after being set up by Salem Al-Najdi.

Duran scored Al-Nassr’s third goal in the 41st minute as he released an excellent shot that proved too difficult for Grohe to save. In the 56th minute, Al-Boushal was sent off for a needless tackle on Farhah Al-Shamrani.

Ad

Trending

In the 72nd minute, Jackson Muleka's shot was deflected by Al-Nassr’s Ali Lajami into his own net. The goal was recorded as an own goal, and the game ended 3-1 in favor of Al-Nassr.

In the game's aftermath, fans complained about Al-Boushal's red card and coach Stefano Pioli's game management on X. One fan tweeted:

"This team can never win comfortably."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Because of these bums Cristiano won't be the best goalscorer. Dumb and selfish idi*ts," another added.

"Al Nassr has the worst Saudi players. I hate Nawaf Boushal for this. He is such a FOOOOLLL. A criminal in Al Nassr's defense. Complete Idi*t," a fan opined.

"Im gonna cry these defenders are paid to get reds," another fan wondered.

Ad

"This is like the 5th red in a month. these players man 😂😂😂," a fan shared.

"Red card in every game it seems losers! Can’t go 90 minutes without messing it up🤡," another said.

How did Al-Nassr’s Jhon Duran perform against Al-Kholood?

Al Nassr v Al Kholood - Saudi Pro League - Source: Getty

The former Aston Villa striker has been in red-hot form since arriving in Saudi Arabia in January. He was outstanding once again against Al-Kholood on Friday, scoring Nassr's third goal of the night.

Ad

In his stint on the pitch, the Colombian maintained a passing accuracy of 79% (22/28). He registered two shots on target, accurately delivered one out of two long balls and won five out of nine ground duels (via Sofascore).

Duran has now scored five goals in six Saudi Pro League games this season. Meanwhile, the Knights of Najd are third on the league table with 51 points from 25 games, 10 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback