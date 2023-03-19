"Can't believe it's come to this", "Such a weak mentality" - Arsenal fans start praying as Mikel Arteta names William Saliba's replacement

Arsenal fans are worried, as defender Rob Holding replaces the injured William Saliba for their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Sunday (March 19).
Saliba picked up an injury during the Gunners' UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second-leg clash against Sporting CP on Thursday (March 16). The north London side were eliminated from the competition, losing 5-3 on penalties after a 3-3 aggregate draw.
William Saliba has been formidable for Arsenal in his first season at the club, forming a flourishing partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes. The French centre-back has helped the Gunners keep 11 clean sheets in 27 Premier League games and has also contributed two goals and an assist.
In Saliba's absence, manager Mikel Arteta has named Holding in the starting lineup against Crystal Palace. The English defender has made 17 appearances across competitions this season and replaced Saliba in the 21st minute of the game against Sporting CP.
However, some Arsenal fans are sceptical about Holding's defensive abilities and took to Twitter to share their apprehensions. One wrote:
"Rob holding (crying emoji) can’t believe it’s come to this. No Gabi J either, anyways, COME ON THE BOYS"
Some fans, meanwhile, have shown faith in the Englishman, with one tweeting:
"Seen so much Holding slander on the timeline the last few days. Guess those fans haven’t learnt anything from the last few years. Such a weak mentality."
Here are some more reactions from Arsenal fans after the announcement of their team's starting lineup against Crystal Palace:
Holding, 27, joined the Gunners from Bolton in 2016 and has made 155 senior appearances.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta updates on Takehiro Tomiyasu and William Saliba injuries
In their disappointing encounter against Sporting CP in midweek, defender Takehiro Tomiyasu suffered an injury early. He was replaced by Ben White in the ninth minute. The Japanese full-back was seen leaving the Emirates on crutches after the game. Holding, meanwhile, replaced Saliba in the 21st minute.
In his post-match press conference, Arteta was asked about the extent of both players' injuries. He replied (via Arsenal.com):
"Tomiyasu looks pretty serious, for his reaction straight away and what he said to me. Obviously, it’s very early and difficult to know. William, I don’t know. He had some discomfort and could not carry on, so we had to take him off."
The Gunners hold a five-point lead over Manchester City atop the Premier League.