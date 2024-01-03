"Can’t believe this level of incompetence" - Real Madrid fans slam Carlo Ancelotti's 'crazy' decision to start 23-year-old star against Mallorca

Fans have reacted to Real Madrid manager Caarlo Ancelotti starting attacker Vinicius Jr. in the La Liga home game with Mallorca on Wednesday (January 3).

The 23-year-old has not been in action since injuring his hamstring while on international duty with Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Since then, he has missed Madrid's last eight games, including six in the league, where Ancelotti's side are atop the standings after 18 games.

However, it appears that Vinicius has made a full recovery from injury, so Ancelotti has promptly reinstated the Brazilian in his starting XI for the Mallorca game. Fans, though, reckon that the boss is hurrying his star attacker to the playing XI and risk another injury or a recurrence.

One fan tweeted:

"Vini? Ancelotti is just asking for it. ... I can't believe this level of incompetence"

Another chimed in:

"Vini starting is risky to me, like let the boy recover. He might be fit like he says but to start him"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Los Blancos have made an impressive start to their league campaign, winning a joint-leading 14 wins and losing once. Ancelotti's side have conceded a league-low 11 goals, which is at least four better than any other side in the division.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to continue stay beyond 2026

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has extended his stay at the club till 2026. His previous deal was expiring in the summer, and he was linked with the vacant permanent job at Brazil.

However, Los Blancos allayed those concerns by tying up their legendary boss for two more seasons. Ancelotti expressed happiness to extend his stay and also shared his wish to stay beyond 2026 (as per The Hindu):

"My contract was up on June 30. The club has decided to do it now because they're happy with our work. I don't know if it will be my last spell as a coach. I don't know what will happen once I finish here. I might still be here in 2026, depending on how successful I am.

"I'd like to be Madrid coach until 2026, and, hopefully, I can continue to be here in 2027 and 2028 because I want to stay here."

Ancelotti has won the La Liga and UEFA Champions League in his second stint at Real Madrid.