"Can't even do simple through balls", "Lacks discipline" - PSG superstar Neymar blasted by fans on Twitter for 'clumsy' performance vs Angers 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans were disappointed with Neymar's performance in the side's 2-0 win over Angers on Wednesday (January 11). The Parisians sailed to victory through goals from Hugo Ekitike and Lionel Messi.

Christophe Galtier's men got off to the perfect start when Ekitike found the net in the 5th minute with a fine finish. PSG dominated proceedings but took their time in securing their second goal.

Messi started his first game for the Parisians since his FIFA World Cup triumph with Argentina and returned in style. The Argentine scored a typically superb goal in the 72nd minute.

The win takes Galtier's side on to 47 points, holding a six-point lead over second-placed Lens. It was a good night at the office for the reigning Ligue 1 champions. However, fans would not let Neymar get off lightly after what many perceived as a poor performance.

The Brazilian managed one shot, struck the woodwork, and made two key passes. However, he was wasteful at times and lost possession on 21 occasions. Luckily for the former Barcelona attacker, his side secured a comfortable win.

Neymar suffered a heartbreaking exit from the FIFA World Cup with Brazil, and perhaps the agony of the elimination has got to him. One supporter deemed his display against Angers as clumsy. He picked up a booking for his troubles in the 92nd minute for a rash challenge.

Here are some reactions from fans to Neymar's outing against Angers:

leo messi world cup winner @santandaves maybe if neymar stopped trying to rizz up messi during training and actually trained he wouldnt be stinking up the whole pitch🗣🗣 maybe if neymar stopped trying to rizz up messi during training and actually trained he wouldnt be stinking up the whole pitch🗣🗣 https://t.co/P8NpPTNGGk

OLHABEEZEE @samqlevG Neymar lacks discipline,he literally get booked every game for the same stupid thing.

PSG should bin him if he continues to be unruly. Neymar lacks discipline,he literally get booked every game for the same stupid thing.PSG should bin him if he continues to be unruly.

44 @beastsza Why did neymar get that yellow card ffs Why did neymar get that yellow card ffs

Lo @just10neymo neymar being funny without even tryin neymar being funny without even tryin😭😭

Falcon 3:16 @falcon_316 @breathMessi21 Neymar is so clumsy ....his head is not here ... can't even do simple through balls ... @breathMessi21 Neymar is so clumsy ....his head is not here ... can't even do simple through balls ...

Henry 🇧🇷 @henrysX98 I think today’s performance is one of Neymar’s worst in his career, if not the worst… I think today’s performance is one of Neymar’s worst in his career, if not the worst…

PSG's Neymar stated he was unsure that he would play for Brazil again after FIFA World Cup heartbreak

The Parisian forward is unsure he will play for Brazil any longer.

Brazil were among the favorites to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar but were sent packing by Croatia in the quarterfinals after a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat. Neymar scored the opener in extra time, but Vatreni hit back to stun Selecao.

The PSG forward abstained from taking a penalty during the shootout, and his decision came back to haunt him. Rodrygo and Marquinhos missed their penalties to end Brazil's hopes of winning a sixth World Cup trophy.

Neymar commented on his situation with the national team after the defeat to Croatia, saying he was unsure if he would continue playing for Brazil (via Reuters):

"Honestly, I do not know. I think talking now is bad because of the heat of the moment. Maybe I'm not thinking straight. To say that this is the end would be rushing myself, but I don't guarantee anything either. Let's see what happens going forward."

The PSG frontman has earned 124 caps for his national side, scoring 77 goals, a record that stands alongside the late great Pele. He managed two goals and an assist during the World Cup in Qatar.

