"Can't tell if Talisca is good or bad", "Ronaldo is still ahead of all" - Twitter explodes as Al-Nassr beat Al-Ahli in Saudi Pro League thriller

Fans reacted as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr beat Al-Ahli in a seven-goal thriller in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (September 22).

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the fourth minute before Talisca doubled the lead 13 minutes later as Al Alami made a rousing start. Franck Kessie pulled one back for the visitors at the halfway mark.

Al-Nassr restored their two-goal lead deep into first-half stoppage time as Talisca scored his second of the night. However, five minutes into the second period, the Brazilian conceded a penalty, and Riyad Mahrez reduced arrears for Al-Ahli.

Just two minutes later, though, Ronaldo's second of the night put Al-Nassr two goals in front once again. Substitute Feras Albrikan scored for Al-Ahli three minutes from time to set up a grandstand finale.

Mahrez hit the woodwork in the 10 minutes of stoppage time, but Luis Castro's side held on for their fifth straight league win to go fifth in the standings. Fans reacted to the thrilling win, with one tweeting:

"Can't tell if Talisca is good or bad"

Another commended Ronaldo, tweeting:

"Ronaldo is still ahead of all."

Here are some of the best reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Al-Alami, with 15 points after seven games, are now only two points off leaders Al-Ittihad.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr remains atop Saudi Pro League scoring and assist charts

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a splendid start to his first full season with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Alami. The 38-year-old has a rich haul of nine goals and five assists in eight games across competitions.

That tally includes nine goals and four assists in six games in the Saudi Pro League, where Ronaldo leads the scoring charts. He's three clear of the Al-Hilal duo of Malcom and Salem Al-Dawsari.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, interestingly, also leads the league's assist charts with four. Ronaldo is tied with his Al-Alami teammate Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Al-Taawoun's Mateus Castro.