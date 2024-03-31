Fans blasted Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes after the Red Devils' late draw against Brentford in the Premier League. Despite dominating the game, Brentford could not find the goal to put themselves in the lead.

Mason Mount gave United the lead in the 96th minute in his first league appearance after returning from a long-term calf injury. The Red Devils seemed to be heading for a win, but centre-back Kristoffer Ajer netted in the 99th minute to secure a point for the Bees.

Expand Tweet

Fans were frustrated with club captain Fernandes, saying that they couldn't remain competitive with him on the pitch. One fan said:

"You can't win major trophies with players like Bruno Fernandes."

Another one went as far as to claim that he doesn't deserve to be a footballer at the highest level, saying:

"BRUNO FERNANDES IS NOT A PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALLER!"

Here are a selection of fan reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Manchester United are having a tough 2023-24 season under manager Erik ten Hag. They currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table after 29 games, a whopping 16 points off leaders Arsenal and 11 points off the Champions League qualification spots.

They got knocked out of the 2023-24 Champions League in December 2023, finishing at the bottom of Group A with only one win in six games. However, they did beat Liverpool 4-3 in a FA Cup quarterfinal, and will take on Coventry City next in the semi-finals at Wembley.

Up next in the Premier League, United take on Chelsea and Liverpool in back-to-back games.

"He's jogging!" - Peter Schmeichel criticizes Manchester United defender for Brentford's late equalizer

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel criticized defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka for being lazy, which led to Brentford's late equalizer against the Red Devils.

Wan-Bissaka has been under fire for his sub-par performances lately, with Diogo Dalot being preferred over him in the starting lineup. Schmeichel criticized the right-back in the SuperSport studio while analyzing the result against the Bees.

He said:

"If you look at Wan-Bissaka on the Brentford goal, and this is what I mean by standards. Wan-Bissaka is out there to the left, the ball gets crossed and now look at him. He’s walking off, walking, walking, he’s jogging!"

He added:

"That’s not Manchester United, that’s not pride, that’s not high standards. That’s not focussing on what your job is. He has cost – not to blame him for this – but in that moment, because of what he did, or didn’t do, a simple thing like concentrating, they equalised."

The defender has made only 19 appearances across all competitions this season.