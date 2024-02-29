"Can’t win without Ronaldo?", "Title is gone" - Fans react as Al-Nassr draw 4-4 with Al-Hazm in Cristiano Ronaldo absence

Fans have reacted to Al-Nassr - without the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo - drawing 4-4 at home to Al-Hazm in the Saudi Pro League League on Thursday (February 29).

In their absence of their inspirational captain, Al-Alami went in front from the spot through Talisca in the 31st minute as the hosts led at the break. Ahmad Al Mhemaid restored parity for Al-Hazm eight minutes into the second period.

Talisca, though, restored Al-Alami's lead at the hour mark, and did so again, completing his hat-trick 19 minutes from time after Toze had made it 2-2 in the 66th minute.

There was more drama in store, though, with Faiz Salemani restoring parity for the third time in the game for the visitors. Al-Alami thought they clinched all three points when Sadio Mane converted a 94th-minute penalty. Incredibly, though, the visitors converted a penalty of their own - through Paulo Ricardo - five minutes later to force a share of the spoils.

The dropped ponts mean Al-Hilal will go nine clear at the top with a win. Fans lambasted Luis Castro's side for the disjointed display in the absence of Ronaldo, with one tweeting:

"So, Al-Nassr can't win without Ronaldo?"

Another chimed in:

"Title is gone"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Al-Nassr remain second in the standings, six behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal (59), who have a game in hand.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the midst of a superb season - first full one in Saudi Arabian football since joining Al-Nassr in December 2022 as a free agent.

Ageing like fine wine, the 39-year-old has rolled back the years, having bagged 28 goals and 11 assists in 29 games across competitions. That includes league-leading tallies of 22 goals and nine assists in 20 games in the league.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also scored five times in the AFC Champions League (in six games) and once in two outings in the King's Cup. Ronaldo should be available for Al-Alami's next game: at Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Sunday (March 4).