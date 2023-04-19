"Can't be any worse than the guys we had out there today" - Chelsea fans react hilariously to viral video of staff member asking Eden Hazard to return

A Chelsea staff member was spotted asking Eden Hazard to return to the club. A viral video of the staff member's encounter with the Real Madrid attacker has been met with humorous reactions from fans.

Hazard, 31, left the Blues in 2019 but cemented himself as a club legend during his time at Stamford Bridge. He arrived from LOSC Lille in 2012 for €35 million, with Chelsea beating many top European sides to his signature.

The Belgian forward was a sensation in West London, scoring 110 goals and contributing 92 assists in 352 games across competitions. He won the Premier League twice, FA Cup and League Cup once, and the Europa League twice.

Hazard's final appearance for Chelsea came in their 4-1 Europa League final win over Arsenal in March 2019. He headed to Real Madrid that summer for €115 million. However, his spell with Los Blancos has been a dismal one, managing just 75 appearances in nearly four years.

Speculation has grown over his future, with the Belgian being deemed surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu. There were murmurs of a potential return to Stamford Bridge last year, but he played those claims down. He said (via the Mirror) last November:

"Chelsea? I was never close to returning or to leave Real Madrid in general. Chelsea have never called me," he admitted while discussing the last transfer window."

Nevertheless, Blues fans still yearn for Eden Hazard's return, and he can't do much worse than their current struggling attackers. One of their staff members asked the Belgian to return to the club.

The pair exchanged pleasantries following Madrid's 4-0 aggregate Champions League quarterfinal win over his former side at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (April 18).

Hazard shrugged with the staff member laughing, but Blues fans have given their hilarious take on the video. One fan alluded to a woeful display from the side's attackers against Los Blancos:

"Can't be any worse than the guys we had out there today."

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany says it's too early for Chelsea hero Eden Hazard to retire

Vincent Kompany (left) could make a move for Eden Hazard.

Eden Hazard's future is up for debate, as he has become an outcast at Real Madrid. The Belgian recently admitted that he has had no communication with Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The former Blues attacker has a year left on his contract but a departure could ensue in the summer. There's also the possibility of retirement, as Hazard retired from international football following the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, his former Belgian teammate Vincent Kompany doesn't think the Madrid forward should consider calling time on his career. He alluded to the winger's injury issues:

“Talking about the end of his career is too early for me. The most important thing is that Eden had injuries, and that’s what changed. Having injuries, you have to respect the fact that you can’t control that. He had to deal with injuries and the aftermath. And it’s always hard to come back.”

Eden Hazard may not return to the Premier League with Chelsea. However, reports claim that Kompany's Burnley are interested in signing the Belgian.

