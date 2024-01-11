"Can’t be any worse" - Pundit believes Manchester United will not miss Andre Onana when he leaves for AFCON 2024

According to former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson, Manchester United won't miss Andre Onana when he leaves for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) later this month. Lawrenson believes that the Red Devils' backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir wouldn't be any worse than the Cameroonian shot-stopper.

Andre Onana has had a sketchy start to life at Old Trafford following his €50 million arrival from Inter Milan last summer. The goalkeeper has conceded a whopping 45 goals in just 29 games across all competitions for the Red Devils.

With AFCON set to kick off this month, the Cameroonian is set to leave Manchester United to link up with his national team after the Red Devils' Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Mark Lawrenson boldly claimed that the club won't miss the 27-year-old. The former Liverpool defender explained that Onana's performances have been so poor that he doesn't think United's back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayindir would be any worse between the sticks.

"Altay Bayindir can’t be any worse than Andre Onana!” Lawrenson said.

"The number of mistakes that Onana has made, Manchester United won’t be any worse off if he heads of AFCON. Sometimes you have to throw someone in – this is his chance. Hopefully, he’ll get some protection, which Onana has never had, but he’s been poor anyway."

Lawrenson also joked about United making a move to get former goalkeeper David de Gea back at the club, who has been a free agent since last summer.

“He’s a 5/10 for his performances so far, and it can be difficult coming into a new club, but I don’t see how they can do any worse than that – unless they give David de Gea a phone call to come back for a few games. Stranger things have happened!” he added.

AFCON will kick off on Saturday, January 13, and run until the final on Sunday February 11. A host of Premier League superstars, including Mohamed Salah, Sofyan Amrabat, Alex Iwobi, and Nicolas Jackson, will participate in the competition.

Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho completes Borussia Dortmund switch

After enduring a torrid spell at Old Trafford over the last couple of months amid his feud with Erik ten Hag, Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho has finally finalized his departure from Old Trafford this winter.

Manchester United confirmed on Thursday, January 11, that Borussia Dortmund have signed the Englishman on loan until the end of the ongoing season. According to multiple reports, there is no buy option included in the deal.

During his two-and-half-year spell at Old Trafford, Jadon Sancho made 82 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, recording 12 goals and six assists. It remains to be seen how Sancho will fare at Dortmund, where he initially made a name for himself with his impressive performances.