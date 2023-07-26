“Captain, leader, legend”, “Love you brother” – Van Dijk, Robertson and Liverpool players react as Jordan Henderson posts emotional farewell video

Jordan Henderson has left Liverpool after 12 years at the club. The midfielder has moved to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq after making 492 appearances for the Merseysiders across competitions.

Former and current Reds players left their comments after the Englishman bid goodbye to the club through an emotional message on Instagram. Charlie Adam commented:

"Legend.. all the very best mate."

Virgil van Dijk, who's set to be appointed the new captain after Henderson's departure, wrote:

"Captain, leader, legend!"

Youngster Stefan Bajcetic wrote:

"Thank you for everything, Captain."

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain commented:

"Legend."

Cody Gakpo wrote:

"Thankyou Captain."

Former Red Takumi Minamino wrote:

"All the best."

Andy Robertson commented:

"Love you brother."

What Jordan Henderson said in his Liverpool farewell video

Since joining Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011, Jordan Henderson has been a key player for the club.

He won the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, among others, as the captain of the team over the years.

The Englishman bid an emotional goodbye in his farewell video posted on social media (via BBC):

"I'm not sure I have any words to sum up how I'm feeling right now. I'm in the dressing room for the last time, so as you can imagine, it's very emotional."

He added:

"Being made the captain of Liverpool Football Club was one of the greatest honours of my life. From the moment the armband was passed to me, I did everything I could to behave like a Liverpool captain should."

Jordan Henderson is set to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq in a lucrative offer. The Liverpool midfielder will reunite with former midfield partner Steven Gerrard at the club. Henderson is set to earn a mega £700,000.