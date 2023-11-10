Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid summer signing will not feature against Valencia after picking up injury in training

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that new signing Arda Guler will not feature against Valencia on Saturday, November 11.

Los Blancos signed Guler from Fenerbahce for €20 million in the summer but the youngster is yet to play for them. He suffered an injury in pre-season and had to undergo surgery. He has also had multiple setbacks on his road to recovery.

Guler finally made the matchday squad in Real Madrid's goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano and UEFA Champions League clash against Braga. However, he stayed on the bench and Ancelotti has now confirmed that the youngster has suffered another setback, saying (via Football Espana):

“Unfortunately this happened before the game against Braga. It continues to bother him, it is not a serious thing… he is obviously depressed because he wants to play. It is a step back, but it is not a relapse. We have all of the international break to recover as best as possible.”

Detailing Guler's injuries, the Real Madrid manager added:

“The first injury was a torn meniscus that he had last year. He had surgery and as often happens, your posture changes with the other leg and it can happen that during recovery you may have muscle problems. That’s what happened to him.”

Guler remains on an extensive injury list for Los Blancos this season, which includes Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on Arda Guler's future

Guler was hailed as one of the most brilliant youngsters in world football during his spell with Fenerbahce. He came through the club's academy before making his senior debut in 2021. He scored nine goals and provided 12 assists in 51 games.

Guler attracted interest from a number of clubs in the summer but eventually chose to join Real Madrid but has been unable to feature for them.

A setback due to injuries can certainly be disheartening for any player. Carlo Ancelotti, who suffered from a long-term injury during his playing career, called on Guler to be calm. He stressed that the Turkish midfielder has a big future, saying:

“His future is beautiful, very beautiful. He is a very talented player. I can understand that the player is disappointed, but it is just a muscle problem. I have personal experience that I stopped for almost two years when I was 21 and then I came back, I had a good career. Guler’s future is not in doubt. It’s just a moment and I hope I can recover after the break.”

He added:

“Calm and tranquility. For the injured player it is always difficult to keep going in the moment. The other teammates come in and play; and you don’t. Their sadness and anger is understandable. We give them all the love in the world… and we are in no rush. His future is here and he has an extraordinary talent.”

Many players like Mesut Ozil and Nacho have hailed Guler's talent in recent times and the youngster will hope to display it soon on the pitch again.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will hope to continue to put pressure on La Liga leaders Girona when they host Valencia on Saturday before the international break.