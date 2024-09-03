Carlo Ancelotti ready to add new midfielder to Real Madrid squad after injuries to Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga: Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is facing a significant challenge in midfield, with injuries piling up just as the 2024-25 season gains momentum. The Italian tactician is looking to reinforce his squad by promoting Manuel Angel, a promising young talent from Real Madrid Castilla, according to Defensa Central (via Madrid Universal).

Los Blancos defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni reportedly suffered a foot injury while training with the French national team and has returned to the club.

The setback adds to the list of existing headaches for Ancelotti, who is already dealing with injuries to Jude Bellingham, Dani Ceballos, and Eduardo Camavinga.

Angel, 20, has earned high praise from club legend and Castilla manager Raul Gonzalez and is viewed as a potential game-changer for the team. Manuel Angel's promotion to the first team could help Real Madrid deal with a congested fixture list after the international break. They are set to face Real Sociedad on September 14 in La Liga before opening their Champions League campaign against Stuttgart.

Real Madrid have reportedly joined the race to sign one of Brazil's most promising young talents, Vitor Reis, from Palmeiras. According to Fichajes (via Barca Universal), the 18-year-old defender has caught the attention of several European heavyweights, including Barcelona, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

Scouts from these clubs have been actively monitoring the player's progress, signaling that a potential transfer could be on the horizon. As Reis' reputation grows, he is likely to secure a move away from Brazil.

Palmeiras’ youth academy has long been known for producing top-tier talent, and the young defender is the latest to attract international attention. The Sao Paulo-based club recently sold Endrick to Real Madrid for a reported €60 million even before he turned 18, highlighting their ability to capitalize on young talent.

With a contract binding him to Palmeiras until 2028, the club hold a strong position in any negotiations, and Los Blancos or any other European heavyweights that plan to sign him might have to match a hefty asking price.

