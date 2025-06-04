Champions League side interested in signing two Manchester United fan-favorites: Reports

Serie A champions Napoli are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho and Lisandro Martinez. Napoli were already interested in signing Garnacho, and according to Italian outlets Corriere dello Sport and La Repubblica (via Metro), they are now preparing an offer for Martinez.

Martinez arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax in July 2022 for a reported transfer fee of €67 million. The Argentine defender started well for Manchester United, playing 45 matches for the Red Devils in the 2022/23 campaign, helping the side keep 20 clean sheets and winning the EFL Cup.

However, two major injuries in the last two years have kept him on the sidelines for a lot of games. Earlier this year, in February, Martinez suffered a cruciate ligament injury, which ruled him out for the whole season.

However, the timeline of his return is uncertain, as the rehabilitation and recovery can take anywhere between six months to one year.

Despite the injury, Napoli are keen on signing the 27-year-old defender. The Serie A champions also have Alejandro Garnacho on their transfer radar for the summer transfer window. Napoli views the Argentine attacker as a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer.

Paul Scholes advises Manchester United to sign two forwards this summer

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has advised the Red Devils to sign Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres in the summer transfer window. The former English midfielder also wants the Premier League giants to keep Rasmus Hojlund.

Paul Scholes said on The Overlap Fan Debate (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think Osimhen (is free to leave Napoli in summer), it sounds like a doable one. When you talk about financial problems, he could be doable. But I'd keep (Rasmus) Hojlund. I know he's not been great, but he's a 22-year-old kid playing on his own for Man United the last two years."

He further added:

"He's had to play every week, he is the only one. Man United should have at least three top centre forwards. I'd keep him and Osimhen and Gyokeres."

Napoli are eager to offload the Nigerian attacker this summer after he had a fall-out with Antonio Conte last year. According to reports, the 26-year-old could be available this summer for around €45 million to €60 million.

Meanwhile, Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres is expected to leave Sporting CP for a top European club after having a great season in Portugal. Gyokeres scored 54 goals and provided 13 assists across all competitions for Sporting last season.

