“Changed the club completely” – Fans hail Manchester United star as ‘revelation’ after turning the game around in 2-1 derby win

Manchester United fans were in awe of Alejandro Garnacho's cameo against Manchester City at Old Trafford on January 14. United managed to earn a comeback 2-1 win in the Manchester derby.

Substitute Jack Grealish gave Pep Guardiola's side the lead in the 60th minute of the match. Bruno Fernandes equalized for the Red Devils in the 78th minute.

Soon after the goal, the Portuguese midfielder freed Garnacho on the left with a pass. While the Spain-born Argentine saw his initial cross blocked, Garnacho turned Nathan Ake the wrong way to square a pass to the middle. Marcus Rashford stabbed it home with conviction.

Since coming on in the 72nd minute in place of Christian Eriksen, the 18-year-old was a livewire. He took 14 touches of the ball, created one big chance, bagged an assist, and made one interception during his cameo appearances.

His performance didn't go unnoticed as fans hailed the attacker for the impact he made. Some pointed out that the ceiling of his talent is really high. Others opined that despite being only 18, Garnacho is already a baller.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from Manchester United fans after Garnacho's match-winning performance against City:

centredevils. @centredevils



𝗛𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗢𝗡𝗟𝗬 𝟭𝟴 Alejandro Garnacho Appreciation Tweet. Changed the club completely.𝗛𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗢𝗡𝗟𝗬 𝟭𝟴 Alejandro Garnacho Appreciation Tweet. Changed the club completely. 💫 𝗛𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗢𝗡𝗟𝗬 𝟭𝟴 😱 https://t.co/W7674cCj0J

Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning Garnacho was so direct and aggressive when he came on. Exactly what the team needed. Changed the game. What a talent. Garnacho was so direct and aggressive when he came on. Exactly what the team needed. Changed the game. What a talent.

Alabi @the_Lawrenz Garnacho is a revelation. Garnacho is a revelation.

Trey @UTDTrey Don’t sleep on that Garnacho assist, I love my boy Don’t sleep on that Garnacho assist, I love my boy😭😭😭

𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐚'𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐫 @CantonasCoIIar Crazy that Garnacho is only 18 years old, the sky is the boy's limit Crazy that Garnacho is only 18 years old, the sky is the boy's limit

Atharva @atharvaj_20 Alejandro garnacho is genuinely a baller. Alejandro garnacho is genuinely a baller.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about playing academy players this season

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag recently said he doesn't hesitate to play three academy graduates, Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Pellistri, and Kobbie Mainoo.

Ten Hag said ahead of the Manchester derby (via The People's Person):

“From the numbers here, from the signing of Wout, but also the development of some of the young players, I think Alejandro Garnacho is the best example, but also in the week we have seen Kobbie Mainoo, we have seen Facundo Pellistri.”

The Dutch manager added:

“I think we also have some good talentful young players in the back also, who can fight for the minutes. They have to deserve it in the training. And when they are ready to compete and get the deserve in the training, I’m not hesitating to play them. But they have to show it, that they can contribute to this team and that they can contribute to the high targets we have.”

His decision has paid its dividends as Garnacho played a crucial role in winning the Manchester derby.

