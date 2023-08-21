“Changed Martinelli’s game”, “Team has lost its balance” – Arsenal fans fume at ‘awkward’ display from 24-year-old despite win at Crystal Palace

Arsenal fans are infuriated with Kai Havertz following his display in their side's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Monday (August 21).

The Gunners played the last twenty minutes of the victory with 10 men following Takehiro Tomiyasu's sending-off. However, Mikel Arteta's men sealed a deserved victory through Martin Odegaard's 53rd-minute penalty.

It was a solid performance from Arsenal who did their title credentials no harm at all. However, Havertz's showing stood out like a sore thumb and fans have found issues with the German.

The 24-year-old played on the left of a three-man midfield alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. However, he struggled on the night, losing possession on six occasions and not completing a single successful dribble attempt.

Havertz is playing in a midfield role for the Gunners which wasn't the case at former club Chelsea. He was used predominantly as an attacker, playing a false 9 role last season.

The Germany international is still adapting not only to life at the Emirates but also to his new role in Arteta's side. However, fans are starting to grow impatient with his lackluster performances that began during pre-season.

One fan reckons Arsenal's team has lost its balance with Havertz having replaced Granit Xhaka at the club:

"I’m still trying to understand why we bought him! Team has lost its balance! No way we are competing for the league with that guy playing 90 minutes every game!"

Another fan claims the German is having a negative impact on Gabriel Martinelli:

"He will cost Arteta a lot this season. His position has totally changed Martinelli’s game. He doesn’t add anything during attack."

One fan delved into the midfielder's flaws:

"Awkward on the ball, loses almost every challenge, half the time he has the ball he fails to create chances or give it to somone who can. I'd say the best thing he can do is finishing but even that he struggles."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Havertz's under par outing against Palace:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Gary Neville was surprised Chelsea allowed Kai Havertz to join Arsenal

Havertz swapped the west of London for the north.

Havertz left Chelsea for their London rivals Arsenal earlier this summer for £65 million in a move that surprised many. Not least because of the rivalry between the two sides but also the fee paid for the German.

He was coming off a disappointing campaign that saw him manage just nine goals in 47 games across competitions in a false 9 role. He lacked form throughout his stay at Stamford Bridge, being trialed in several positions.

Havertz's departure also took Gary Neville by surprise because he expected Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino would want to keep him. He told Sky Bet:

“Havertz is a very good player and at Arsenal he will be a lot better than he was at Chelsea. I was surprised [Mauricio] Pochettino let him go, I thought he would’ve wanted to work with him.”

The German signed a five-year deal at the Emirates and came in as Xhaka's replacement. The latter earned plaudits for his past season but has now joined Bayer Leverkusen.