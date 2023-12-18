"Chelsea 6, Arsenal 0" - Jose Mourinho takes cheeky swipe at Arsene Wenger's 1000th match as a manager

Jose Mourinho has never shied away from controversial comments throughout his career, with his antics among the things that make him special. The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager has kept this part of his nature, even as he nears the twilight of his career.

During his time as Chelsea's manager, Mourinho was usually very vocal in his criticism of other managers, clubs and even the league. One of his favourite opponents was Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who he once famously referred to as a specialist in failure.

Mourinho recently appeared on the ObiOne podcast hosted by former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel to talk about his career. He once again took a jibe at Wenger, claiming that the French manager would never forget him for his 6-0 win over Arsenal.

"I think the only thing that Arsene Wenger cannot forget is on his Match Number 1000, which is a match to remember and to celebrate, Chelsea 6 Arsenal 0," Mourinho said.

Arsene Wenger's 1000th match as Arsenal manager came against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 2013. The Blues were without midfielder Ramires and winger Willian, both of whom were suspended, but they managed to secure a 6-0 win.

Eden Hazard was on the scoresheet for Mourinho's side, with Oscar, Samuel Eto'o, and Andre Schurrle also among the goals. Mohamed Salah scored the only goal of his stint at Stamford Bridge in the game, as well.

Jose Mourinho oversaw one of the most successful Chelsea sides ever, leading them to consecutive league titles. The Portuguese manager made the Blues one of the biggest teams in Europe and is one of their greatest-ever managers.

Jose Mourinho enjoyed the rivalry with Arsene Wenger

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger were opposites in their time in the Premier League, and it is no surprise that they did not get along well. While the Portuguese manager was very outspoken and arrogant in his way, Wenger was quite the opposite at Arsenal.

Mourinho succeeded Wenger's Invincibles by winning the Premier League title in 2004-05 after Arsenal won it a year before. Since then, the Gunners have not been able to win another league title.

Wenger had a terrible record against Mourinho, recording just two wins in 19 matches against the Portuguese manager. Mourinho won 10 matches, with the other seven ending as draws. He lost only once to Arsenal in all competitions as Chelsea boss.