Chelsea among 4 PL clubs interested in signing £60m-rated midfielder: Reports

Chelsea are interested in signing RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons in the summer, according to reports. The Blues, however, will face competition from Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

Simons began his career at Barcelona's academy La Masia before joining Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) youth setup in 2019. Three years later, the youngster departed the French capital for PSV on a free transfer, but returned to PSG a year later in 2023.

Simons then headed to Germany after signing a loan deal with RB Leipzig. He impressed for the Bundesliga outfit, racking up 10 goals and 14 assists across competitions last season.

Leipzig secured the midfielder's services for a reported £42 million fee in January on a two-and-a-half year contract. However, the Netherlands international has already been linked with exit rumors amid interest from the Premier League.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool are understood to be in the race for his signature. Transfer expert Fabriio Romano reports that Leipzig are expecting around £60 million for Simons, a price the four English giants would most likely be willing to pay.

Simons' inner circle have reminded the youngster of his dream of returning to his boyhood club, Barcelona. However, La Blaugrana already have a wealth of attacking options at their disposal, and Simons is open to delaying his dream move in favor of a switch to the Premier League.

Ex-Chelsea boss Roberto Di Matteo names two strikers Blues should sign

Former Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo has named two strikers the Blues should consider signing in the summer to reinforce their options in attack.

Although he is a fan of the club's current main man up front, Nicolas Jackson, Di Matteo believes the Senegalese striker would benefit from a partner who can score 25 goals a season. Speaking to Ladbrokes, he said (via Metro):

"I like Nicolas Jackson a lot, and he’s someone who can only get better. I still think, though, Chelsea need a striker who is going to score them 25 goals a season – if you want to win the league, or challenge, that’s what you need. hat’s not a criticism of Jackson though; I also think another striker would allow you the option to sometimes play with two up-front."

Di Matteo advised the club to go for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen or Newcastle United's Alexander Isak.

"Up-front, there are a couple of options you could go for. Alexander Isak, at Newcastle – he’s been playing in the Premier League for a while now, so he knows very much what the league is about."

"Then you’ve got Victor Osimhen, who has already been linked with the club before and he’s a top, top striker. I’d be looking at either of those two, personally."

The Blues are currently fourth in the table, a point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester City. Chelsea will next face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on April 3.

