Chelsea among clubs keeping tabs on 20-year-old Ligue 1 star - Reports

Chelsea are monitoring Lyon winger Rayan Cherki's situation and are huge admirers of the youngster, according to HITC. The 20-year-old winger, however, has attracted interest from other sides as well.

The Blues recently sacked Mauricio Pochettino after he helped them achieve a sixth-place finish in the Premier League this season. Despite a substantial turnaround in form in the final stretch of the campaign, the west Londoners opted to part ways with the Argentine, with reports suggesting the club want a young manager.

The Chelsea hierarchy's vision to bring in youth at all levels seems clear, having recently reached a verbal agreement to sign 17-year-old Brazilian star Estevao Willian for a reported €65 million.

The Blues are now keeping tabs on another youngster in the French top tier. Lyon's Rayan Cherki has been linked with the club in the past 12 months. The Ligue 1 side set an asking price of €20 million for the French winger back in January but a transfer never materialized (via GOAL).

The west Londoners, however, will face competition in the race to secure his signature. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who've also been linked with him, are expected to pursue Cherki this summer.

The France youth international has received interest from other clubs in the Premier League as well, including Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Brentford.

Cherki has registered 38 appearances in all competitions this season, contributing three goals and eight assists.

What Chelsea target Rayan Cherki has said about his future at Lyon

Rayan Cherki has remained coy on his future at Lyon, refusing to provide a definitive answer on his next move this summer as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

Cherki has seen a reduction in game time at Lyon this season, coming off the bench in 14 of his 33 Ligue 1 appearances. As a result, there has been some speculation over his future this summer amid links with Chelsea.

Speaking at a press conference in April, Cherki was asked about his future at the club. The Frenchman said (via Get French Football News):

"I don’t think about what’s next at all. My future will wait, until the end of the season. Lyon comes first. When the time comes to ask the question, we will ask it, but it is not yet the time."

Chelsea recorded 18 wins, nine draws, and 11 losses in the Premier League this season under Pochettino.