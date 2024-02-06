Chelsea attacker offers £10,000 and challenges fan, who sent him x-rated message, to 1v1 duel

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk replied angrily to a fan on social media after being accused of forgetting how to play football post the Blues' 4-2 Premier League home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (February 4).

Chelsea have conceded eight goals in their last two games, dropping to 11th in the league table with 31 points after 23 games. Mykhailo Mudryk, who came on as a substitute in the second half against Wolves, failed to make any impact.

A fan sent him the following x-rated text on Instagram after the game:

"What the f*** is going on with you?"

"Did you forget how to play football?"

"It's not good enough. Something needs to change. Maybe do some 1V1 sessions. Everytime you play, we have one player less."

An understandably upset Mudryk let his emotions get the better of him as he replied to the fan:

"Come play 1-1"

"For £10000"

The fan elaborated that he's a Chelsea fan and joked that he would give Mudryk the money, should the player score.

"Bro at this point, I will personally give you money every time you score. We are all Chelsea fans here, and I deal with the players and sort their stuff out, but come on man. You have Everton next."

Mudryk carried on:

"You good at football??"

The fan replied:

"Score for us please"

The Chelsea winger arrived in January 2023 for a reported £89 million fee, including bonuses. He has registered four goals and five assists in 42 games across competitions.

Chelsea boss Pochettino takes responsibility for Wolves defeat

Chelsea were outplayed at home by Wolves, who put four past the Blues at Stamford Bridge. Fans booed the players after the game, who have lost two games, conceding four goals each in as many days.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino accepted responsibility for the Wolves defeat and admitted that his players weren't good enough:

"I'm responsible for this situation. What we showed today was not good enough. We didn't manage the situation properly, and, of course, no one can be safe. I don't want to come here and say I am the best."

The Blues play Aston Villa next in an FA Cup fourth round rematch on Wednesday (February 7) at Villa Park after the Stamford Bridge contest ended goalless.