Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino responds after being asked whether Armando Broja will leave Stamford Bridge

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has responded to reports that Armando Broja could leave the Stamford Bridge club this month.

Broja has been linked with an exit and according to recent reports, the Blues have reduced their asking price for the striker and would even accept a loan offer. According to The Sun, the Blues are open to accepting an offer of £35 million.

Pochettino, however, said that there's no news regarding Broja's potential departure. He said in a recent press conference (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"Armando Broja leaving? At the moment, no news. It's quiet. It's a good thing. We are working really well."

Expand Tweet

Broja is one of the Blues' academy graduates and selling him for a significant fee would be helpful to the club's FFP situation.

The 22-year-old Albania international has made 17 appearances across competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist. He has played 36 matches for the club's senior team so far, scoring thrice and setting up two goals.

Broja is contracted with Chelsea until the end of the 2027-28 season and has an estimated market value of €18 million. While the Blues initially wanted £50 million for Broja, they would reportedly let him leave if a club coughed up £35 million.

Fabrizio Romano praises Chelsea's transfer model

Youth has been Chelsea's motto in the transfer market. Since Todd Boehly and Co. took over the ownership, they have spent over €1 billion to sign the most promising young players across the globe.

The Blues often send their players, including academy products, out on loan and are now looking to sell them to amass significant transfer fees. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has praised the model, telling Caughtoffside:

"I think it’s been part of Chelsea’s model – they’ve done some smart business by signing many players, many young talents, sending them on loan and then selling at the right moment. Even last summer I think they did excellent job with the outgoings, bringing in good fees for players like Mason Mount and Kai Havertz – and it was absolutely needed from a technical and financial point of view."

Further speaking about Chelsea's selling strategy, Romano said:

"Another example is Eden Hazard, who was a wonderful player who they sold at exactly the right moment, this was something smart, even if it was not easy to lose a star like Hazard."

The Blues' tremendous spending means they need to sell players for the right prices as well, as it is essential for abiding by the FFP requirements, which the club have done efficiently in recent seasons.