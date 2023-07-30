"Chelsea we are coming for you", "Will outscore Haaland" - Liverpool fans heap praises on star's performances in pre-season

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has received rave reviews from fans on social media after scoring four times in three games for the Reds in pre-season.

Nunez, 24, joined the Premier League giants from Portuguese club Benfica in a deal worth £85 million last year. The center-forward moved to Anfield following an impressive two-year spell in Lisbon, during which he bagged 48 goals and 16 assists in 85 games across competitions.

However, Nunez struggled to hit the ground running at Liverpool, with his price tag weighing heavy. He produced a decent return for the Reds last term, netting 15 goals and providing four assists in 42 games. His penchant to miss big chances (20 in the Premier League), though, affected his reputation.

The Uruguay international, nevertheless, appears determined to prove his doubters wrong this season. He has bagged four goals and one assist in friendlies against Karlsruher, Greuther Fruth and Leicester City in pre-season.

Nunez has played only 135 minutes across four games, meaning he's averaging a goal every 34 minutes.

Liverpool fans are, therefore, convinced that the former Benfica frontman has a big season ahead of him. One fan backs him to shine in the Reds' Premier League opener against Chelsea on August 13:

"Chelsea we are coming for you."

Another tweeted:

"He will outscore (Manchester City star Erling) Haaland."

Here are some more reactions on Twitter:

Highest Majesty @kwaku_majesty_ @brfootball Currently the best striker in the EPL!

snr aTTakora @aTTakoraMens @brfootball +20 goals in the EPL for Darwin this season

Alpha Kayz Ivan @AlphaKayzIvan @brfootball He will prove all the doubters wrong

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez's pre-season in numbers

Darwin Nunez registered two shots on target in Liverpool's first friendly of the pre-season against Karlsruher. He had 16 touches of the ball and completed eight passes with 80% accuracy. The striker also won one of three duels attempted and made one clearance.

Nunez had his best outing against Greuther Furth, bagging two goals and an assist after coming on at half-time. The Uruguayan had three shots on target (most in the game) but missed one big chance. He had 22 touches and completed 11 passes with 85% accuracy.

The striker started alongside Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota against Leicester City in Singapore on Sunday (July 30). He opened the scoring in the 30th minute as the Reds cruised to a 4-0 win. However, he conceded possession seven times despite only having 13 touches.

Nunez will be determined to continue his goalscoring form in Liverpool's remaining friendlies. The Reds face Bayern Munich in Singapore on Wednesday (August 2) before locking horns with Darmstadt at Deepdale, Preston, on August 7.

Based on his current form, Nunez is well-placed to earn a place in Jurgen Klopp's starting lineup to face Chelsea in the team's Premier League opener.