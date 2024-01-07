Chelsea dealt fresh injury blow as summer signing faces 3 weeks out due to hip problem: Reports 

Chelsea have been dealt a fresh injury blow as summer signing Christopher Nkunku is reportedly set to be out for three weeks following a hip injury (via @iamrahmanosman on X).

The France international was missing for the Blues' 4-0 third-round FA Cup win against Preston on Saturday (January 6). Things have now gone from bad to worse after Nkunku was sidelined for 22 matches across competitions earlier in the season due to injury.

Addressing the 26-year-old forward's situation, manager Mauricio Pochettino said after the aforementioned fixture (via Mirror):

“When we talk about the case of Nkunku, we don't want to put pressure on him. We know it is difficult after a long time injured. Six months away is always tough. Like now he wasn't involved because he suffered after training yesterday a problem in his hip and we need to see if he can be ready for the next few games."

He added:

"That is the problem. They need time but need to play also to get the best and we cannot provide this game time to players who need to go and feel the competition because we need to win."

The west Londoners need their attacker, who signed a reported €60 million deal from RB Leipzig this summer, to be back soon. Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League standings, 12 points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

Overall, Nkunku has made just four appearances across competitions for Chelsea, bagging one goal from a total playing time of 152 minutes.

Chelsea striker reacts to scoring in 4-0 FA Cup win

Armando Broja (via Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Armando Broja, meanwhile, has reacted to bagging the Blues' opening goal in the 4-0 FA Cup win against Preston. Mauricio Pochettino's side failed to find a breakthrough in the first half but managed to score four after the halfway mark.

The Albania international opened the scoring in the 58th minute through a well-directed header, marking his second strike for the campaign. After the match, Broja said (via the club's official website):

"We’re really pleased to go through and I think in the end it was a good performance from us. I was really pleased with my goal, I thought it was a good header. I just wanted to make sure I got myself into the box to be in the right area."

Broja has largely been seen as the second choice for summer signing Nicolas Jackson this season. He's started just five league matches and will be hoping to find more game time with Jackson, having scored just one in his last eight Premier League matches.