Chelsea enter race to sign Tottenham target with £40 million release clause: Reports

According to A Bola, Chelsea have entered the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Pedro Porro from Sporting CP.

The Athletic reported that Spurs are keen on bringing the right wing-back to north London in the January transfer window.

However, a deal is yet to be struck as the Portuguese side are adamant that his release clause of £40 million be paid.

Record recently reported that apart from Spurs, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are also interested in Porro.

Chelsea have now entered the race for the player who was once under contract with Manchester City.

Porro, 23, has played 94 games for Sporting and scored 11 goals and provided 19 assists.

Apart from the Portuguese right-back, the Blues are also considering making a move for Celtic's Josip Juranovic.

Graham Potter's side are yet to make a final decision on which right-back they want to bring into the club. They already have Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta in their ranks.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter reacted to the devastating defeat against Manchester City

Manchester City v Chelsea: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Chelsea were absolutely demolished by Manchester City when the two sides met at the Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup third-round clash on January 8. Pep Guardiola's side won the game by a scoreline of 4-0 as Riyad Mahrez (brace), Julian Alvarez, and Phil Foden scored for the hosts.

The defeat added to Potter's misery as his team's dismal run of form continues. They have won just two out of their previous 10 games in all competitions.

Speaking to the media after the FA Cup loss to City, Potter said (via Football.London):

"We were second best to a very good side. Even though it was a cagey opening 20 minutes, we couldn't attack the backline as much as we'd like. Man City did really well in terms of stopping us doing that, but still we struggled."

He added:

"The first half was painful and tough for us all. The second half we had to respond and there were some positives there in terms of the young players. But we're disappointed to go out of the competition."

Speaking about improving his team's form, Potter said:

"The results in a small space of time aren't positive. You can make excuses and look for reasons, or you can say that it isn't good enough and both of those answers are correct. Clearly we're suffering as a football and it's not nice but it's where we are at the moment."

Chelsea will next face Fulham away in the Premier League on January 12.

