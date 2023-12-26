Chelsea exerting pressure on club to sell rising star with €60 million price-tag: Reports 

Chelsea are keen to beat their competitors in the race to sign highly sought-after Brazilian wonderkid Willian Estevao from Palmeiras, Mundo Deportivo report. The Blues are facing stern competition for the youngster from multiple top European sides, and wish to move quickly to complete his signing.

Palmeiras starlet Estevao is one of the top-rated 16-year-olds in world football, and his club have identified this and duly tied him down. The young winger was handed a first professional contract with a release clause of €60 million before he made his first-team debut for the club.

Chelsea have spent much of the last 18 months signing some of the best young players in the world, a strategy aimed at the future. Their latest target is Estevao, who made his professional debut for Palmeiras in their last game of the season, as they won a second successive league title.

The Blues are aware that Estevao has a release clause inserted into his contract, and they have made it clear to Palmeiras that they intend to pay the value of the clause. They want to beat the competition to sign the teenager, and want the player to commit to the club before other clubs can swoop in, as per journalist Simon Phillips.

Estevao can only move to Europe once he turns 18 in 2025, and already has a number of clubs lining up for his signature. Palmeiras turned down a €45 million bid for him from Paris Saint-Germain last year as the French giants looked to recruit him and Endrick.

The young forward has seen his stocks rise higher since then, having scored three goals and provided three assists in five games at the FIFA U-17 World Cup this year. He is wanted by Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City and a host of other clubs, including Mauricio Pochettino's.

Chelsea keen to sign the best young players

Chelsea have made it a policy to sign some of the finest youngsters in world football, and they have managed to mostly do so. They have an exciting and talented group of young players, even if that means they lack the experience to compete at the highest level at present.

The Blues have completed the signing of 16-year-old Ecuador international Kendry Paez, who is set to join the club in 2025. They are also reportedly closing in on Senegal U-17 starlet Pape Daouda Doing as they look to add more talented young players to their roster.

There have also been a few near-misses from the club, namely Gabriel Moscardo and Endrick, who joined PSG and Real Madrid, respectively.