Chelsea facing fresh controversy as January arrival's former club write to FIFA to get transfer canceled 

Chelsea star David Datro Fofana made his club debut during the 4-0 FA Cup hammering against Manchester City. The player arrived from Molde FK after scoring 24 goals in two years for the Norwegian club.

Fofana's boyhood club Abidjan City have been in a conflict with the player's mother regarding signing a form of consent in 2106. The club, from Ivory Coast, have claimed that Fofana's move to Molde FK was unlawful. They subsequently claimed the transfer to Stamford Bridge was canceled.

The club's president Marco Taddei wrote to FIFA (via Mirror):

"We, therefore, invite you to intervene with the Chelsea club so that the player’s transfer is suspended until the dispute between the Molde FK club and ourselves is settled."

The Blues, however, recently confirmed Fofana's registration as their player. Fofana said after his transfer:

"Hello dear fans, I’m here, I’ve arrived well and I’m very happy to sign for the club of my dreams. I’ll see you soon on the pitch, cheers!"

Graham Potter believes the player will need time to adapt to the team's playing style. He recently said:

“It’s too early to say. He’s an exciting player so we’re open-minded about it. He’s been on a bit of a break so we’ll give him some time to train and assess him, then find out the best solution in terms of how to take the next step of his career.”

While Datro Fofana made his debut against Manchester City in the FA Cup, his team suffered a devastating 4-0 defeat against the Cityzens.

Pep Guardiola urged Chelsea to give Graham Potter time

Manchester City v Chelsea: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

After defeating Chelsea 4-0, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claimed that the Blues should give Graham Potter time to implement his ideas for the team. Speaking to the media after the game, Guardiola said (via GOAL):

"I’d say to Todd Boehly, give Graham Potter time. Give him time. All the managers need time and he is right. I know at big clubs results are important but give him time.

"What he did at Brighton as outstanding, but all the managers need time he is right. In Barcelona I didn’t need two seasons because I had [Lionel] Messi there."

The Blues will make a short trip to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham in their next game in the Premier League.

