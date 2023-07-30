"Chelsea is finished, Brighton pro max" - Fans react as Blues reportedly interested in signing another Brighton star amid Moises Caicedo links

Chelsea fans reacted on Twitter after they were linked with a move for Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, with the Blues already interested in signing Moises Caicedo.

According to Nathan Gissing, Chelsea want Sanchez to challenge Kepa Arrizabalaga for the starting spot in the team. However, the report adds that no official contact has been made with Sanchez or Brighton yet.

Sanchez has had a rollercoaster journey in recent years, garnering high praise for his performances before eventually losing his starting spot at Brighton last season. Despite his dip in form, Chelsea see potential in the shot-stopper and consider him a cost-effective option to bolster their squad.

Since breaking into Brighton's first team in 2020, Sanchez has made 90 appearances for the Seagulls. However, his game time reduced significantly in the 2022-23 campaign under new manager Roberto De Zerbi, with only 23 Premier League appearances compared to 37 in 2021-22.

Pys @CFCPys BREAKING: Chelsea have decided internally on targeting Robert Sanchez. (@NathGissing) BREAKING: Chelsea have decided internally on targeting Robert Sanchez. (@NathGissing) #CFC

This isn't the first time Chelsea have set their sights on Brighton's talent. The Blues signed left-back Marc Cucurella and manager Graham Potter fom the Seagulls last season. This summer, they have reportedly been engaged in protracted negotiations for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

As the news broke, Chelsea fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential signing. Here is a selection of their tweets:

vigilance @vigilanceEcho @CFCPys @NathGissing Again ? With brighton ? Can we stop this utter nonsense

josh @thxrpe7 @CFCPys @NathGissing Brighton again??? Are they actually serious

Enzo @CFCEnzoj @CFCPys @NathGissing Watch Brighton use Onana as the price tag for Sanchez.

DepressedBergman @DannyDrinksWine @CFCPys @NathGissing Correct competition for Kepa. Both are equally bad.

Lubz® @Kubz02 @CFCPys @NathGissing I’m tired of us dealing with Brighton man enough is enough

sammy🔊 @way2zexy @CFCPys @NathGissing Convinced Boehly got a fetish for brighton because wtf

Chelsea continue chasing Moises Caicedo: Reports

The Blues' pursuit of Moises Caicedo has taken center stage this summer, as they aim to bolster their midfield department. The 21-year-old midfielder from Brighton and Hove Albion has caught the eye of Stamford Bridge's scouts, who see him as a crucial addition to their squad.

According to SkySports, Chelsea recently tabled an £80 million bid for the talented Ecuadorian. However, Brighton rejected the offer immediately, holding out for a premium price for their prized asset. Despite the setback, it is believed that the London club will return with an improved offer to secure Caicedo's signature.

The Blues' recent record-breaking £107 million signing of Enzo Fernandez suggests they are willing to invest substantially in promising talents. It is anticipated that the cost of acquiring Caicedo will be in a similar price range, given his young age and impressive performances in the Premier League.