Chelsea forced to re-hire former physio following request from players to bring him back

Chelsea have made the decision to bring back former physio Jose Calvarro. This comes after the players requested to bring the Spaniard back. Calvarro was relieved from his duties in September last year following the takeover by Todd Boehly's Clearlake Capital.

The Spaniard is said to be well-respected by the players at the club. He had been working at Stamford Bridge since 2016 and eventually departed alongside long-serving medical chiefs Thierry Laurent and Paco Biosca.

Following his exit from Chelsea, Calvarro joined Serie B side Como. The Italian side have a strong connection with the Blues, with former player Cesc Fabregas in the squad. Former club captain Dennis Wise is also the president of the Italian club.

According to the Evening Standard, the Blues players expressed unhappiness over Calvarro's departure. They also claimed that a lack of organization in the medical department has led to a host of injuries that has plagued the side this season. Notably, Chelsea have missed the likes of Reece James, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Thiago Silva, and N'Golo Kante for extended periods of time this campaign.

However, with Calvarro tied to a contract with Como, the Blues have been unable to bring him back on a full-time basis. The club have now agreed on a deal with the Italian team that will see the Spaniard fly to London every Saturday to work with the team.

Many believe that the wide-scale changes in the backroom staff implemented by the new ownership have played a massive role in the side's poor season. Speaking about the same, former manager Graham Potter remarked in October:

“Clearly, we want to always try to improve, and that’s an area we can probably improve.”

Mauricio Pochettino eyes Bundesliga star as first Chelsea target

Mauricio Pochettino wants Chelsea to sign Sadio Mane.

Mauricio Pochettino's first transfer as Chelsea manager could reportedly see Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane join the side. The Argentinian, who is close to agreeing a deal to join as Blues manager, eyes a move for the Senegalese winger.

According to Football Insider, a move from Liverpool to Bayern last summer has not proved fruitful for Mane and both club and player are looking for a move. There was added discomfort when the player had a bust-up with Leroy Sane that saw him get suspended for one game.

The London side could lure the winger back to the Premier League, with Bayern looking to recoup the £27 million they spent on him. Mane has contributed 12 goals and five assists in 34 games for the Bavarians.

