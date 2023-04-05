"Chelsea is his home" - Pundit backs former Blues coach Jose Mourinho to make sensational return to the London club

Chelsea have been urged to appoint Jose Mourinho as manager for a third time. Richard Keys has claimed that the Portuguese will be the best manager to help the squad at Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter was sacked on Sunday, April 2, just months after being appointed as the head coach of the west London side. The club are looking to appoint a replacement soon and are reportedly in contact with several managers.

Mourinho is not on that list as per reports, but Keys believes the former Chelsea manager should be in the discussion. He wrote in his blog earlier this week:

"What a shambles the govt appointed owner of Chelsea, Todd Boehly, has created at The Bridge. Potter's sacking was inevitable and overdue. Sacking him isn't a mistake - sacking Tuchel was. I really wanted Potter to succeed, but it's been evident for weeks that he was out of his depth. This morning he's got to be as relieved as he is rich. What other business rewards failure like football does? It's madness."

Keys added:

"Potter will come again - perhaps somewhere like Leicester? Or maybe Southampton - as I suggested a couple of weeks ago. It would appear that Chelsea want to take their time finding a new coach. Is that because they're prepared to wait for Mourinho? If they don't appoint until the end of the season don't rule it out. There's no way he would walk out on Roma now but he might if he delivers a CL place and a trophy. Chelsea is his home."

Mourinho has been doing well at AS Roma, with the team placed fifth in the Serie A table. Over the course of two stints as Chelsea manager, Mourinho took charge of 320 games, winning 204 of them.

Why did Chelsea sack Graham Potter?

Graham Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel earlier this season after the club's new owners decided that the German was not the right man to lead the club.

After a string of poor performances and the club dropping to 11th place in the table, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali decided to sack the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager. They posted a message on the club's website, which read:

"On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome."

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw by Liverpool at home on Tuesday, April 4 in the first match since Potter's sacking.

