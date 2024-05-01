Chelsea interested in signing Arsenal outcast in the summer - Reports

Chelsea have shown an interest in signing Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale to strengthen their goalkeeper position in the summer, as per reports. The goalkeeper has lost his place in the Gunners' side this season and is seemingly looking to move for regular game time.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta decided to make a move for Spanish goalkeeper David Raya in the summer, effectively relegating Ramsdale to the bench. The England international is on the radar of multiple sides, who are offering him a way out of his situation.

Chelsea have spent heavily in the last few windows to strengthen their squad across various positions. They have spent over £1 billion on transfers since 2022, but are languishing in ninth place in the Premier League and are set to end the season without silverware.

The Blues signed two goalkeepers, Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic, last summer, but neither has really impressed. Because of this, they are considering a move for Arsenal outcast Ramsdale, according to Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel.

Sanchez began the season as the first-choice after Kepa Arrizabalaga left on loan to join Real Madrid. The former Brighton man made a high-profile mistake in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal, but Mauricio Pochettino stuck with him until an injury in December.

Serbian goalkeeper Petrovic joined from MLS side New England Revolution and grabbed his opportunity following the injury to Sanchez. The 24-year-old has featured 18 times in the Premier League but has yet to impress, particularly with his ball use.

Arsenal are prepared to sell Ramsdale, and Chelsea are not the only interested side in the goalkeeper. The Gunners will look to make a profit on the former Sheffield United man, who joined them in 2021 for around £25 million.

Chelsea duo ruled out of crunch Tottenham clash

Chelsea stars Axel Disasi and Thiago Silva have been ruled out of their Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur through injury. The Blues are set to face Spurs at Stamford Bridge on Thursday in what is a must-win match for both sides.

Pochettino confirmed their absence in his press conference, with Silva having been taken off against Aston Villa on Saturday. Disasi replaced him in that game but looks to have suffered a problem that will keep him out of the Spurs game.

With European football still within their reach, Chelsea will be keen to defeat Spurs in front of their fans after beating them in North London earlier this season. The Blues have failed to win any of their last three games and will be looking to end that run.