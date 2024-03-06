Chelsea keen on signing 26-year-old star who is valued at £35m from PL rivals - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly keen on the signature of Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson during the upcoming summer transfer window. As reported by Give Me Sport, the Blues are huge admirers of the United States international, who is a key player for their west London rivals.

As per the report, the Blues are desperate for a solid option at left-back because of their vice-captain Ben Chilwell's injury problems. Chilwell has missed 18 games with injuries this season and a total of 89 games since his move to Stamford Bridge in 2020.

The report claims that Chelsea have identified Fulham star Robinson as someone who can share minutes with Chilwell effectively. The USMNT international has established himself as a key player for the Cottagers since joining them in 2020 from Wigan Athletic.

Robinson has been a player in demand in recent times, having been linked with clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City and AC Milan. It is hardly a surprise to see the 26-year-old catching the eye of elite clubs across Europe.

The former Everton youth graduate is a very well-rounded footballer and epitomizes the modern full-back role. He is exceptionally quick and adept while going forward, and is also quite solid defensively.

The Chelsea target has contributed six assists in 33 games across competitions for Fulham this campaign. His injury record will soothe any potential suitor, with the full-back missing just 15 games for club and country throughout the last four seasons.

Chelsea's first-choice left-back Chilwell has played just 18 games across competitions this season, scoring once and providing six assists. Meanwhile, £62 million signing Marc Cucurella has been a major flop at Stamford Bridge and has played just 974 minutes this campaign.

Chelsea star opens up on Mauricio Pochettino's management style

Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer has lavished praise on manager Mauricio Pochettino for bringing the best out of him. The England international insisted that the Argentine manager makes his players feel comfortable and gives them the license to express themselves on the pitch. He said:

"He’s given me the freedom to play my stuff and I like it when he frees you because I feel I can express myself on the pitch more. I’m loving it. Every day he’s talking to you about different things, not just football things but just life generally as well. He’s great at making you feel good and he’s always trying to get the best out of you."

Palmer has been a breath of fresh air for Chelsea in an otherwise forgettable campaign. Expectations were not quite high from the £42.5 million signing from Manchester City, but he has been on fire for the Blues on almost a regular basis.

The 21-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 32 games across competitions for the Stamford Bridge outfit this season. However, despite his best efforts, the west London side are languishing in 11th place in the table.