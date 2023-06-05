“Chelsea left the race 12h ago” - Fabrizio Romano confirms PSG’s second signing after Marco Asensio

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) have roped in Manuel Ugarte, who was strongly linked with a move to Chelsea. As claimed by the transfer jounalist, Ugarte is set to join the Ligue 1 champions as their second acquisition of the summer transfer window after Marco Asensio.

Romano has claimed that the Uruguay international is already in Paris for his medical and will sign his contract today. According to the Italian journalist, Ugarte will cost PSG €60 million.

Chelsea were strongly linked with a move for the Sporting CP midfielder over the last few weeks. However, Romano has revealed that the Blues left the race 12 hours ago.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Manuel Ugarte to PSG, here we go! Understand the player is ALREADY in Paris set for medical — he’ll sign the contract today.



PSG will pay €60m to Sporting, Chelsea left the race 12h ago and Ugarte will join PSG as Campos closed the negotiation.



PSG have started the summer transfer window in a blistering fashion having already signed Marco Asensio on a free transfer after his deal with Real Madrid expired. Ugarte is now set to move to Parc des Princes and would be a solid addition to the Ligue 1 giants' midfield.

Meanwhile, we will have to look and see how Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reacts to missing out on his primary midfield target. The Blues look in dire need to bolster their midfield department following a season to forget.

Manuel Ugarte is a modern-day defensive midfielder who boasts a fantastic combination of physical and technical qualities. Aged just 22, he is still pretty much in his development phase and could become a star in the future.

The Uruguay international only joined Sporting CP in 2021 from Famalicao and has been an instant hit at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. He has been almost ever-present for the Portuguese Primeira Liga side, making 85 appearances in two seasons.

Chelsea to push for Premier League star's signing after missing out on Manuel Ugarte to PSG

Chelsea are reportedly set to turn their attention to Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo after missing out on Sporting's Manuel Ugarte. The Brighton & Hove Albion starlet has been a coveted player in recent times and has interest from both Arsenal as well as from the Blues in January.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have been keen on Caicedo regardless of the outcome of their pursuit of Ugarte. He tweeted:

“Regardless of how this Ugarte saga will finish with PSG having a ‘match point’ and Chelsea out of the race, as of now… keep an eye again on Moisés Caicedo. Chelsea wanted him in January then well informed since May — Caicedo’s always been in the list with Ugarte.”

Meanwhile, as per Graeme Bailey, Brighton are set to demand around £80 million for the services of Caicedo. He said on the Talking Transfers podcast:

“I think £80m, if it gets above £80m I’m told that is the figure that they’re probably looking at. Caicedo, we know he wanted to leave in January and I think someone might pay that for Caicedo in the summer, especially with West Ham pushing for over £100m for Declan Rice.”

Arsenal are also thought to be interested in a deal for the Ecuador international after having their bids rejected by the Seagulls in January.

